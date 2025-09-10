‘Perpetual-Style’ Crypto Futures Coming to U.S. as Cboe Eyes November Launch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 12:15
Union
U$0.00974-2.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,192.65-0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016205+1.20%
Everscale
EVER$0.01202-6.38%
Clayton
CLAY$0.000005989+2.02%

Derivatives exchange Cboe said it plans to introduce “Continuous futures” for bitcoin BTC$111,481.07 and ether (ETH) on Nov. 10, pending regulatory clearance. The products are designed to resemble perpetual futures contracts popular on offshore exchanges, but with modifications to fit U.S. regulatory structures.

Unlike traditional futures, which expire monthly or quarterly, Cboe’s new contracts will last up to 10 years. That long horizon reduces the need for traders to continually “roll” their positions into new contracts, a costly and time-consuming process. Instead, the futures will be adjusted daily against spot prices through a transparent funding rate mechanism.

In practice, that means a trader seeking to maintain long-term exposure to bitcoin could buy a Continuous futures contract and hold it for years without rebalancing. At the same time, the contracts are cash-settled, so no bitcoin or ether ever changes hands — settlement is in dollars, with payouts tied to crypto’s spot price.

“Perpetual-style futures have gained strong adoption in offshore markets,” said Catherine Clay, Cboe’s head of derivatives. “We expect Continuous futures to appeal to not only institutional market participants and existing CFE customers, but also to a growing segment of retail traders seeking access to crypto derivatives.”

Cboe’s futures will clear through Cboe Clear U.S., a derivatives clearinghouse overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the company said.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/09/perpetual-style-crypto-futures-coming-to-u-s-as-cboe-eyes-november-launch

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

Polkadot started with a big technical blueprint. It was built on parachains, relay chains, and cross-chain messaging. The focus was clear: scalability and interoperability from day one. Developers liked this structure, and protocol builders saw it as a forward-looking design. But complexity came at a cost. Onboarding slowed, and regular users faced steep barriers. Incentives […] The post People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22705-1.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02176+8.85%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02017-0.19%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 10:00
Partager
MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

PANews reported on September 10th that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Cybersecurity Threat and Vulnerability Information Sharing Platform (NVDB) recently discovered a high-risk out-of-bounds write vulnerability in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS, which has been exploited in cyberattacks. iOS/iPadOS/macOS are operating systems developed by Apple Inc. in the United States. Due to an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in their ImageIO framework, processing malicious image files can cause memory corruption.
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 12:47
Partager
Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Little Pepe heeft inmiddels meer dan $25 miljoen opgehaald tijdens de presale, waarbij tokens voor $0,0021 per stuk zijn verkocht. Volgens de makers gaat het project verder dan de gebruikelijke memecoin speculatie. Hun ambitie is het bouwen van een eigen Layer-2 blockchain die wordt aangedreven door memes en geen enkele belasting kent. Wat is Little Pepe? In de cryptowereld zijn er genoeg tokens met kikker thema’s voorbijgekomen, maar Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) presenteert zich als de volgende stap in de evolutie van meme coins. Het team omschrijft de coin als een Layer-2 project dat snelheid, veiligheid en extreem lage kosten combineert, allemaal verpakt in een meme cultuur. Het hart van dit netwerk wordt gevormd door de $LILPEPE token, die als brandstof dient voor het volledige ecosysteem. In de whitepaper staat dat gebruikers zich nog steeds vroeg in de reis bevinden en de kans krijgen om getuige te zijn van een nieuw gouden tijdperk voor memecoins. Pepe blijft daarin de heerser, terwijl Little Pepe Layer-2 zich opstelt als koning van een nieuw rijk. $LILPEPE is de utility token binnen het ecosysteem en vormt de kern van een nieuwe generatie Layer-2 blockchains. Op dit moment draait het project nog op Ethereum als ERC-20 token met 18 decimalen en een totale voorraad van 100 miljard stuks. Het verhaal dat het team vertelt, schetst Pepe als de oer kikker die ooit heerste over de meme wereld, maar die te maken kreeg met stijgende gas fees, trage transacties en afhakers. Little Pepe presenteert zich als de erfgenaam van de troon, niet zomaar een nieuwe memecoin, maar de oplossing voor de problemen van het oude rijk. De belofte is duidelijk, weg met de oude web3 sprookjes en een frisse start met Little Pepe, een Layer-2 blockchain die lage kosten, hoge snelheid en meme magie combineert. Volgens de ontwikkelaars is het project ontstaan uit de moerassen van Solidity en de jungles van JavaScript, gewapend met memes en battle tested code om zijn rechtmatige plaats op de troon in te nemen. Wat maakt Little Pepe anders dan andere meme coins? Volgens de makers onderscheidt Little Pepe zich met vier pijlers die inspelen op bekende blockchain problemen. Zo is er Meme Culture Integration, de blockchain zelf draait volledig op meme cultuur, in tegenstelling tot andere Layer-2 oplossingen die alleen Ethereum schaalbaar maken. Een ander belangrijk punt is de belofte van ultra lage tarieven. Waar Ethereum bekendstaat om hoge fees, moet deze nieuwe chain juist extreem goedkoop worden. Tegelijk legt het team de nadruk op veiligheid en snelheid. Transacties zouden razendsnel verwerkt worden zonder problemen. Daarnaast belooft het netwerk fast finality, oftewel vrijwel directe afwikkelingstijden. In de whitepaper wordt het zelfs omschreven als “sneller dan een tweet van Elon.” Een opvallend kenmerk is ook de zero tax policy, geen belasting op aankopen en verkopen. Of zoals het team schrijft, “jouw baby kikker hoort niet belast te worden voor het rondspringen.” Tokenomics en giveaway De totale voorraad van 100 miljard tokens is verdeeld over zeven categorieën. Voor de presale is 26,5% weggezet, terwijl 30% gereserveerd blijft voor de chain zelf en toekomstige infrastructuur. Verder is 13,5% bestemd voor staking en beloningen, 10% voor marketing, nog eens 10% voor liquiditeit en 10% voor CEX reserves. Het grootste aandeel gaat naar de reserves, waarmee de basis van de blockchain kan worden opgebouwd. De presale allocatie geeft vroege investeerders toegang, terwijl de liquiditeit en exchange reserves ruimte scheppen voor toekomstige listings. Voor holders zijn er staking- en beloningsmechanismen, die volgens het team laten zien dat dit “niet zomaar een meme coin is, maar een project met een ziel.” Om de lancering kracht bij te zetten, organiseert Little Pepe een giveaway van $ 777.000. Tien winnaars ontvangen elk voor $77.000 aan $LILPEPE tokens. Meedoen kan door minimaal $100 te investeren in de presale en aanvullende acties te voltooien, zoals volgen, delen en vrienden taggen. Extra taken zorgen voor meer winkansen. Hoe doe je mee aan de presale Wie wil instappen, doorloopt drie stappen. Allereerst is er een wallet nodig die gekoppeld wordt aan de presale widget op de website van Little Pepe. Met ETH (ERC20) kunnen $LILPEPE tokens worden gekocht. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om met USDT in te stappen, zolang deze via het Ethereum netwerk wordt verstuurd en er genoeg ETH beschikbaar is om de gas fees te dekken. Ook creditcards of debitcards worden geaccepteerd, al is ook dan een DeFi wallet vereist. Het team heeft hiervoor een handleiding gepubliceerd. Volgens de whitepaper FAQ worden tokens pas na afloop van de presale verdeeld. Gebruikers hoeven alleen hun wallet te koppelen en kunnen daarna hun $LILPEPE claimen. Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001857-14.50%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009976-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001682-0.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 11:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference