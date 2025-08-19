Perplexity Brings Real-Time Market Insights to Indian Investors

TLDRs

  • Perplexity expands its Finance dashboard to India, adding real-time earnings call transcripts for public companies.
  • The service integrates transcripts with stock charts, sector trackers, watchlists, and cryptocurrency data for investors.
  • Asia-Pacific’s financial data market is growing rapidly, creating strong demand for AI-powered investment insights.
  • India’s fintech adoption rate of 87 percent makes it a key market for Perplexity’s financial tools.

Artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI has introduced live transcriptions of Indian public companies’ quarterly earnings calls, marking its first expansion of the Finance dashboard beyond U.S. equities.

The new feature gives Indian investors and analysts timely access to crucial corporate performance updates that often influence stock movements. Alongside the transcripts, the platform now provides a calendar of upcoming post-results conference calls, enabling market participants to plan ahead.

The Finance dashboard is designed as a comprehensive hub for investors. In addition to the newly added transcripts, it combines market news, stock summaries, sector performance insights, cryptocurrency data, and customizable watchlists. By positioning itself as more than a transcription service, Perplexity is signaling its intention to become a central player in the delivery of real-time financial intelligence.

Asia-Pacific market fuels demand for financial data

The company’s move into India reflects the broader growth trajectory of the Asia-Pacific financial data services market.

Analysts forecast that this regional sector will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5 percent, significantly outpacing the global average of 8.5 percent. The global market as a whole is expected to climb from 24.15 billion dollars in 2024 to 42.75 billion dollars by 2031.

Much of this expansion is being driven by the rising demand for immediate access to financial information and the digital transformation reshaping investment strategies. Perplexity’s transcription capabilities directly support both of these shifts, offering investors real-time insights from earnings discussions that have traditionally been the domain of institutional research desks.

India’s fintech adoption accelerates opportunity

India has quickly become one of the most receptive markets for digital finance, with a fintech adoption rate of 87 percent that ranks second globally and far surpasses many established economies. The ecosystem has grown dramatically in recent years, expanding from just over 700 startups in 2016 to more than 14,000 by 2022.

The sector’s value, pegged at 50 billion dollars in 2021, is on track to triple to 150 billion dollars by 2025. Such rapid adoption signals not only a comfort with technology-driven financial solutions but also a hunger for more sophisticated data tools. By bringing real-time transcripts of corporate earnings calls to India, Perplexity is effectively democratizing insights that were once the preserve of professional analysts and large institutions. For retail investors in particular, this development represents a new level of accessibility and transparency in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Perplexity’s wider AI ambitions

The expansion of financial services comes as Perplexity pursues ambitious goals far beyond stock market data. Just last week, the company reportedly offered 34.5 billion dollars to acquire Google’s Chrome browser, a move that stunned the tech world given Perplexity’s valuation of 18 billion dollars as of July 2025.

The offer reflects a unique convergence of regulatory pressure and abundant AI funding. Google has been under mounting antitrust scrutiny, with the U.S. Department of Justice pushing for Chrome’s divestiture following a major legal defeat. At the same time, AI startups have enjoyed an unprecedented flow of venture capital, capturing over 100 billion dollars globally.

This combination has emboldened Perplexity to chase assets that were once considered untouchable. Chrome’s three billion users, if brought into Perplexity’s orbit, would give the startup unparalleled reach to integrate AI tools across browsing, finance, and other digital services.

 

