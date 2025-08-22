Perplexity, ChatGPT 5 & Deepseek All Point to the Same ‘Next Dogecoin (DOGE)’ Candidate

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 18:20
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.00037-12.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02731-1.93%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5383-3.92%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21016-3.48%

bull2 AD 4nXdh7gNLUpxxnehV1Wt4SDc4LztR8c3DaMZmBnU9cf2awW C8DBHf7rS6hEfFbzbejs1D x6WySOcTWcIRzYtLBqvCzrOVTQRJtQJy1epM9 dVTTh QZx2KznzBvRCh7I3Z2D91CQ?key=wwym3DdltaL 6e9AmBq wQ

The search for the next Dogecoin is accelerating, with crypto analysts and AI platforms like Perplexity, ChatGPT 5, and Deepseek all spotlighting the explosive rise of Layer Brett. This project is currently in its presale phase, offering early participants the chance to buy at just $0.0047 per token, a fraction of DOGE’s current $0.22 price. 

With a bold projection of 100x gains, many believe Layer Brett could redefine what’s possible in the meme token space, especially as it unites Layer 2 scalability with meme-powered community engagement. The live presale and an advertised APY of 4,000% create a compelling early mover advantage and significant FOMO for those chasing the next big crypto.

Why DOGE’s legacy shapes the Next Dogecoin narrative

Since its 2013 launch, DOGE has evolved from a joke to a global crypto phenomenon. Its all-time high of $0.74 in 2021 and current $36.23 billion market cap highlight the power of meme coins to disrupt the market. Recent technical advances, such as DogeOS’s zero-knowledge proof verification and the MyDoge team’s Ethereum bridge proposal, reinforce DOGE’s capacity to innovate and maintain relevance among top meme coin contenders. 

However, as the crypto bull run 2025 approaches, investors are seeking the next Dogecoin, a project with both viral appeal and genuine blockchain utility. This is where Layer Brett positions itself, promising not just meme value but next-generation tech as a true altcoin and DeFi coin.

AD 4nXcExf wxuWRGk346gCEPztKY6a2sKVYFl0nKiNo48awYQcoMUh7D me8Ro9682SPKtqF8Lxs cAmAzRvM0wbANSl5bI8G21vvhlZKH7ENQ8aIbuXpe4kZH4XkH liBMpW8xEfRhHA?key=wwym3DdltaL 6e9AmBq wQ

Layer Brett: The Layer 2 memecoin built for scalability

Layer Brett is not just another memecoin; it is engineered as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. By processing transactions off-chain, it delivers lightning-fast speeds and ultra-low gas fees, a marked difference from the congestion and high costs associated with older meme coins like DOGE. 

The project offers staking rewards exceeding 4,000% APY, with user-friendly wallet integration for ETH, USDT, or BNB purchases. Tokenomics are transparent, allocating 30% to presale and 25% to staking, and the roadmap includes a forthcoming DAO for community governance. This commitment to utility and scalability is why many see Layer Brett as one of the best meme coins and a top gainer crypto candidate.

How early staking with LBRETT maximizes rewards

Staking is central to the Layer Brett value proposition. Early buyers can stake their LBRETT for exceptionally high yields, thanks to the efficiencies of Ethereum Layer 2. Unlike DOGE, where staking is not native, Layer Brett users can immediately participate in gamified staking and NFT incentives through a seamless dApp experience. 

The advertised APY, currently above 4,000%, positions LBRETT as a top DeFi token for those looking to maximize returns from the next 100x altcoin wave. This high yield, combined with low entry prices, cements Layer Brett’s status among top altcoins and trending cryptocurrencies.

The Next Dogecoin: Community, giveaways, and lasting impact

The search for the next Dogecoin has intensified as crypto enthusiasts look beyond legacy options. Layer Brett stands apart with a $1 million giveaway, robust community campaigns, and a transparent, community-driven ecosystem. The project’s low market cap compared to DOGE offers enormous growth potential, especially as layer 2 crypto adoption continues to surge. 

As presale stages close, the urgency to join early and stake is more critical than ever. Secure your position in what could be the next 100x meme token of the crypto bull run 2025.

AD 4nXcQaun6 GnVP4vqbC5ZFzQijMzp52wcXXwTl11vF4BGLauFYbiuqXbjlsw Vmv2XncBq2LQx5t1ujg5SEZjNHBXnQrZMtoQbaLmZvxDI1SgmSzmox9RzQGAV1ABQW25ASt0a56tyA?key=wwym3DdltaL 6e9AmBq wQ

Get in now to stake, earn massive rewards, and ride what could be the most scalable meme project ever to launch on Ethereum Layer 2.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05097-1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-3.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-3.62%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005747+1.95%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005488--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips