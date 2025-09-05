Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck to Star in Bitcoin Creator Thriller

TLDR

  • Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck will star in Doug Liman’s Bitcoin-themed thriller Killing Satoshi.
  • The screenplay by Nick Schenk follows global powers clashing over the mystery of Bitcoin’s creator.
  • “Killing Satoshi” features espionage, politics, and antiheroes battling the world’s most powerful figures.
  • Netflix is also producing “The Altruists,” an eight-part series on the FTX collapse and its founders.

A new feature film centered on the mystery of Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto is moving into production with major Hollywood names attached. According to Variety, actor and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson will star alongside Academy Award winner Casey Affleck in the upcoming project “Killing Satoshi.” The thriller is directed by Doug Liman, known for “The Bourne Identity” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and will explore global intrigue tied to the enigmatic inventor of Bitcoin.

Production Details and Storyline

The screenplay for “Killing Satoshi” was written by Nick Schenk, a longtime collaborator with Clint Eastwood whose credits include “Gran Torino” and “The Mule.” Liman described the narrative as a “David and Goliath” story, although specific details about Davidson and Affleck’s roles remain undisclosed.

Variety reported that the plot will merge political intrigue with espionage, presenting a race against time involving competing forces worldwide. Governments, financial institutions, and Silicon Valley are depicted as key players in the struggle for control in the storyline. The film will center on unlikely protagonists confronting some of the world’s most powerful figures in a conflict addressing the foundation of money and authority.

Context of Bitcoin and Cultural Focus

The announcement of “Killing Satoshi” marks another example of Bitcoin and blockchain technology becoming the subject of mainstream entertainment. While Bitcoin itself remains decentralized and its creator unverified, its cultural significance has sparked multiple projects across film and television. Liman’s film situates the Bitcoin origin story within a dramatic conspiracy framework, highlighting its ongoing place in public imagination.

Meanwhile, Davidson and Affleck’s collaboration adds to the project’s profile, pairing two actors from distinct career backgrounds. Their casting reflects the growing interest of established industry talent in narratives connected to digital assets and financial technology.

Other Crypto-Themed Productions

Notably, “Killing Satoshi” is not the only blockchain-related project announced this year. In May, Netflix revealed that it had commissioned an eight-episode limited series focused on the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Titled “The Altruists,” the show is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

Netflix confirmed that Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle will star as Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried, respectively. The series will chronicle how the exchange collapsed after its valuation unraveled by $8 billion, portraying the ambitions of its young founders.

