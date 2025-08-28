Philippine Lawmaker Introduces Blockchain Proposal for Transparent Government Budget

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/28 22:01
Movement
MOVE$0.1265+2.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016302-4.20%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05701+1.18%
Philippine Lawmaker Introduces Blockchain Proposal For Transparent Government Budget

The Philippines is making strides in utilizing blockchain technology to enhance government transparency and accountability. The country’s House of Representatives has approved a bill that aims to leverage blockchain for the management of the national budget, marking a significant move towards integrating cryptocurrency and distributed ledger technology into public administration.

Blockchain to Improve Budget Transparency

The new legislation seeks to implement blockchain solutions to track government expenditures and prevent corruption. By blockchain’s inherent transparency and immutable record-keeping, the bill aims to provide a more reliable and accessible way for citizens and oversight bodies to monitor public funds. This initiative comes amid growing global interest in blockchain applications beyond cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and other DeFi platforms, for enhancing governance and financial integrity.

Support for Digital Transformation in Government

The Philippine government recognizes the importance of digital transformation through blockchain and related technologies like cryptocurrency to modernize its public sector. The bill emphasizes the adoption of secure and transparent systems that can record and verify transactions, reducing the risk of fraud and misappropriation. As crypto regulation continues evolving worldwide, the Philippines’ move demonstrates its commitment to embracing digital finance innovations, while maintaining oversight to ensure the responsible use of blockchain technology.

Implications for Cryptocurrency Adoption

This legislative development signals a positive outlook for cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in the Philippines. As many countries explore implementing blockchain in public services, the Philippines’ approach could serve as a model for integrating crypto assets, including bitcoin and NFTs, into government operations. The bill also underscores the importance of establishing clear regulatory frameworks to facilitate the safe growth of digital assets within a transparent governance system.

Overall, the Philippines’ adoption of blockchain for national budgeting reflects a broader trend toward modernizing public administration through innovative technologies. With continued support for crypto regulation and digital innovation, the country is positioning itself as a key player in the increasingly interconnected world of cryptocurrency and blockchain-based governance.

This article was originally published as Philippine Lawmaker Introduces Blockchain Proposal for Transparent Government Budget on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$12.915+0.63%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2441+0.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
MAY
MAY$0.04512-0.19%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.0707-1.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004566-0.43%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots