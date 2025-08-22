Philippine Lawmaker Pushes Bitcoin Reserve Bill, Calls for 10,000 BTC National Stockpile

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/22 19:45
BTC
BTC$112,092.24-1.15%
DEBT
DEBT$0.000655-13.47%
HOUSE
HOUSE$0.017668-0.61%

TLDR:

  • Philippine Congressman Villafuerte filed House Bill 421 proposing a 10,000 Bitcoin reserve to safeguard economic and debt stability.
  • The bill tasks Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to purchase 2,000 BTC annually for the next five years.
  • Bitcoin acquired under the proposed reserve would be locked for 20 years as a national security measure.
  • The initiative positions the Philippines among the first nations to formally consider a state-managed Bitcoin reserve.

The Philippines could soon take a new path in digital finance. A fresh bill has been introduced in Congress that calls for the creation of a Bitcoin reserve. Lawmakers are considering whether cryptocurrency could play a role in strengthening national security. 

The proposal points to using Bitcoin as a hedge against debt challenges and economic risks. Debate is now opening on how far the country will go in adopting crypto into state policy.

House Bill 421 and the Push for a Bitcoin Reserve

Congressman Migz Villafuerte filed House Bill 421, titled the “Philippine Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act,” according to legislative records. 

The measure directs the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to acquire 2,000 Bitcoin each year. Purchases would continue for five years, reaching a total of 10,000 BTC.

The reserve would then be locked for two decades, with no sales or transfers permitted during that period. The bill frames this long-term holding strategy as a safeguard for economic stability and debt protection.

Wu Blockchain noted the filing on social media, pointing out that it is one of the first proposals of its kind in Asia. By linking debt management with cryptocurrency, the plan sets a precedent not seen in previous Philippine financial legislation.

Supporters argue that locking the reserve for 20 years would help shield the country from volatile price swings in the short term. The plan relies on the expectation that Bitcoin will hold value or increase over the long run.

Implications for Crypto and Philippine Policy

If passed, the measure would place the Philippines in rare company among nations exploring direct Bitcoin holdings. 

El Salvador remains the only country with a confirmed state Bitcoin program. The proposed Philippine plan differs, however, by embedding strict purchase targets and lock-up periods.

The BSP would play a central role, executing purchases and managing the custody of the coins. 

Oversight would fall under a national committee to ensure transparency in the reserve. This structured approach signals an attempt to fit crypto into existing financial systems rather than operate outside them.

Analysts are watching closely to see whether the bill gains traction in committee hearings. Debate may arise around funding sources, as acquiring thousands of Bitcoin would require large allocations from the national budget.

While the bill has only just been filed, it has already attracted attention across crypto communities. Investors and policy watchers are now looking for signs of how lawmakers will respond to this proposal.

The post Philippine Lawmaker Pushes Bitcoin Reserve Bill, Calls for 10,000 BTC National Stockpile appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
REAL$0.05097-1.18%
TOKEN
TOKEN$0.01311-3.46%
AI
AI$0.1143-3.62%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
ALTCOIN
ALTCOIN$0.0005747+1.95%
SMART
SMART$0.005488--%
SECOND
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips