Philippine Senator Suggests Putting National Budget On-chain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:59
DAR Open Network
D$0.03311+1.03%
Threshold
T$0.01647+1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.105+2.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1244+1.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018215-5.58%

In brief

  • Senator Bam Aquino called for budget transactions to be recorded on-chain.
  • A formal bill proposing the measure is yet to be filed.
  • Blockchain solutions aren’t “a silver bullet against corruption,” a local blockchain infrastructure firm told Decrypt.

Philippine Senator Bam Aquino wants the country’s national budget placed on a blockchain platform, a move he said would make every peso spent traceable by citizens.

“No one is crazy enough to put their transactions on blockchain, where every single step of the way will be logged and transparent to every single citizen. But we want to start,” Aquino said in a statement at the Manila Tech Summit held on Wednesday.

“If we’re able to do this, I think we’ll be the first country to have our budget on the blockchain,” Aquino said, adding he’s unsure what kind of support he’d receive.

At the time of writing, no formal proposal on a blockchain-powered budget management system scaled for the country’s entire national budget has been filed. Representatives for Senator Aquino did not immediately return Decrypt’s request for comment.

But once formalized, Senator Aquino’s plan would build upon the Department of Budget and Management’s existing blockchain platform, which already records select financial documents and is the first live on-chain budget platform in Asia.

BayaniChain, the local blockchain infrastructure firm behind the DBM’s on-chain platform, welcomed Aquino’s remarks but clarified it is not directly involved with the senator.

“His vision aligns with ours: creating more transparent and accountable systems for the Philippines,” Paul Soliman, co-founder and CEO of BayaniChain, told Decrypt. “While blockchain is not a silver bullet against corruption, it creates immutable records that ensure accountability from government officials.”

Soliman said BayaniChain’s role is to provide the technology that links the Department of Budget and Management’s internal system to a public blockchain.

This setup allows key budget documents, such as Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs), to be published and verified online, with the records secured on-chain.

Prismo, an orchestration layer, manages data handling, encryption, and validation. The DBM’s budget platform uses Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake network, an Ethereum scaling solution fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, as its consensus and transparency layer.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337140/philippine-senator-suggests-putting-national-budget-on-chain

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 1.3 million USDC to purchase 1.579 million AERO at a price of US$0.823.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.2689-3.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+7.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 14:25
Partager
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$210.26+3.64%
SUI
SUI$3.4802+0.79%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006086+12.39%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Partager
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon