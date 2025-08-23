Philippines Bill Seeks 10,000-Bitcoin Reserve for National Security

2025/08/23
2025/08/23 02:33
Philippine Congressman Migz Villafuerte has filed House Bill 421 seeking to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve managed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The measure directs the central bank to purchase 2,000 Bitcoin each year for five years—10,000 Bitcoin in total—and to hold the stockpile for 20 years.

Proponents say the reserve would strengthen national security, diversify the country’s reserves and provide a hedge against debt pressures. If enacted, the initiative would place the Philippines among the earliest Asian nations to formally accumulate Bitcoin for sovereign purposes.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/philippines-bill-seeks-10000-bitcoin-reserve-national-security-1e4b61b5

