Philippines Congressman Proposes BTC Reserve to Attack National Debt

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 17:00
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,124.43-3.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1034+2.72%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000621-12.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019725-4.52%

A bill proposed in the Philippine Congress would create a government-run bitcoin (BTC )reserve that cannot be touched for two decades except to pay down the nation’s rising debt load, setting some of the strictest sovereign crypto storage rules yet.

The proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, introduced by Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte, directs the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to purchase 2,000 BTC annually over five years for a total of 10,000 BTC.

“The State shall promote and maintain economic prowess, including monetary stability and the convertibility of the peso, especially in times of crisis. With the increasing role of cryptocurrency in the world’s financial system, it is imperative to enact measures aimed at diversifying our assets to ensure financial security,” the bill reads.

Villafuerte’s legislation stipulates that the holdings would be locked for 20 years, and during that period, bitcoin may only be sold or swapped for the purpose of retiring government debt. Once the holding period ends, the central bank governor would be restricted to offloading no more than 10% of the assets in any two-year window.

In January, the country’s Bureau of the Treasury reported that its national debt hit $285 billion, or 60% of its GDP.

Villafuerte wrote in the bill that he was inspired by commodity-style reserves such as the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve or Canada’s maple syrup stockpile.

To ensure resilience, the country’s central bank would establish geographically dispersed cold-storage facilities across the country, audited quarterly through public cryptographic attestations and verified by independent third parties.

The bill says that forks and airdropped assets must also be retained for at least five years, and stresses that private ownership of BTC will not be infringed, with promises that citizens’ crypto holdings would not be subject to confiscation.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/08/25/philippine-congressman-proposes-bitcoin-reserve-to-attack-national-debt

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he
Binance Coin
BNB$854.01-0.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0568-12.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001825-3.54%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 19:19
Partager
A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.43+3.95%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02743-4.05%
Partager
PANews2025/07/04 17:27
Partager
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,141.9-3.11%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto

$1B Solana Buy: Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto’s New Collaboration