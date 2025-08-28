Philippines’ First Gen, Sinar Mas To Develop Over $2 Billion Of Geothermal Projects In Indonesia

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:42
SIX
SIX$0.02157-6.42%
General Impressions
GEN$0.04645+4.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10612+4.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018269-5.39%
Massa
MAS$0.01328+0.52%

An integrated geothermal complex owned and operated by First Gen’s EDC in the Philippines.

Courtesy of First Gen

Sinar Mas—controlled by tycoon Franky Widjaja and his family—has partnered with Philippine tycoon Federico Lopez’s First Gen Corp. to build six geothermal power plants with a combined capacity of 440 megawatts in Indonesia.

The projects would entail about $2.2 billion in investments, or $500 million for every 100MW of installed capacity, a person familiar with the venture told Forbes Asia. The estimate includes drilling and other subsurface investments for the steam fields, and the power plants, the source said.

Sinar Mas unit PT DSSR Daya Mas Sakti and PT First Gen Geothermal Indonesia, a unit of Manila-based First Gen, plan to develop six fields in West Java, Flores, Jambi, West Sumatra and Central Sulawesi, the partners said in a joint statement.

Indonesia holds around 40% of the world’s geothermal reserves but only 10% has been developed, providing the archipelago a large untapped resource to fuel its clean energy transition goal.

“Our goal is to strengthen national capacity in geothermal development and to fully harness the country’s natural potential for clean energy,” DSSR President Daya Mas Sakti Lokita Prasetya said in the statement.

First Gen’s unit Energy Development Corp. (EDC)— which owns and operates 13 integrated geothermal power stations across the Philippines with a combined installed capacity of 1,189MW—will spearhead the geothermal project in Indonesia.

Philippine-listed First Gen is reviving its international ambitions more than a decade since EDC first ventured overseas. In 2011, EDC entered Chile to explore potential geothermal sites but it has yet to build a facility in the country.

First Gen is pushing forward with expansion plans after agreeing to sell 60% of its stake in gas assets to Philippine casino-to-ports billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. for 50 billion pesos ($875 million). It’s investing $9 billion to quadruple its renewable energy capacity to 13 gigawatts by 2030.

Apart from gas, which provides 55% of First Gen’s capacity, and geothermal, the Philippine company’s energy portfolio includes hydro, solar and wind.

With a net worth of $18.9 billion, the Widjaja family ranked No. 4 on Forbes’ list of Indonesia’s 50 Richest that was published in December 2024. Besides energy, the family’s Sinar Mas group has interests in agribusiness, in mining, paper mills, financial services, real estate, and telecommunications.

The Lopez family, which has a net worth of $285 million, is the controlling shareholder of ABS-CBN, once the country’s largest broadcaster. It pivoted to online streaming and content sharing with other networks after Philippine lawmakers in 2020 rejected the media company’s bid to renew its franchise.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/iansayson/2025/08/28/philippines-first-gen-sinar-mas-to-develop-over-2-billion-of-geothermal-projects-in-indonesia/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.193+6.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4368-0.38%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0751+30.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.201+0.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,089.91+1.97%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.7-0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps