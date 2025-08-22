The post Philippines Moves to Establish National Bitcoin Reserve appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Philippines House of Representatives has proposed a bill to establish a national Bitcoin reserve. This would allow the government to hold Bitcoin as part of its official assets, aiming to boost the country’s digital economy and financial innovation. The move reflects growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies worldwide and positions the Philippines as a forward-thinking nation ready to integrate digital assets into its financial system. The bill is a step toward embracing the future of finance.