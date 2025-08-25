Philippines Proposes Bitcoin Reserve for Economic Security

Quick Highlights

  • The Philippines plans to buy 2,000 BTC annually for 5 years.
  • Bitcoin reserves could help pay off national debt and boost economic stability.
  • Countries like El Salvador and Bhutan have already adopted Bitcoin as an asset.

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to Boost Economic Stability

If the bill to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve is passed, the Central Bank of the Philippines would purchase 2,000 BTC annually for five years. This bold initiative, proposed by Congressman Miguel Luis Villafuerte, is designed to secure a long-term reserve of 10,000 BTC for the country.

Source: docs.congress.hrep.online

According to the bill, the assets would be stored in cold wallets for a minimum of 20 years, a strategy aimed at protecting the nation from economic instability. During this period, the authorities could sell or exchange some of the Bitcoin to help pay off national debt, further integrating digital assets into the Philippines’ economic strategy.

The Vision Behind a National Bitcoin Reserve: Why the Philippines is Taking the Lead

Once the holding period expires, the bank would be allowed to sell no more than 10% of the reserve every two years. Villafuerte emphasized that the growing role of Bitcoin in the global economy demands strategic legislative measures from the Philippines.

This initiative positions the country alongside nations like El Salvador and Bhutan, who have already recognized Bitcoin, or “digital gold,” as a national strategic asset. By adopting Bitcoin, these countries are acknowledging the cryptocurrency’s rising importance in the global financial landscape.

More Countries Exploring Bitcoin Reserves for Economic Security

Globally, there are 517,296 BTC under government control, which accounts for 2.46% of Bitcoin’s total supply. The US and China lead in confiscated Bitcoin assets. This growing trend is setting the stage for countries around the world to adopt similar measures.

Source: Bitbo

Last November, Brazil introduced a bill proposing the transfer of up to 5% of its international reserves into Bitcoin, echoing the Philippines’ strategy.

What Could a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Mean for the Philippines’ Future?

With the rise of Bitcoin as a global asset, the Philippine government’s proposal to establish a 10,000 BTC reserve could provide economic flexibility and enhance the country’s position in the digital economy.

However, the move is not without controversy, as other nations and critics have voiced concerns about the long-term viability of such strategies.

Could this measure help protect the Philippines from global economic volatility, or will it expose the country to the risks of a highly volatile digital asset?

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10700/why-the-philippines-wants-to-create-a-national-bitcoin-reserve

