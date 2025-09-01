Philippines puts budget documents on blockchain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:16
RealLink
REAL$0.05745+0.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005014-2.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1196-2.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018372-3.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5164-3.31%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Philippines puts budget documents on blockchain

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) of the Philippines has rolled out a blockchain-based system to secure and verify official budget documents, a move aimed at reducing fraud and strengthening public trust in government financial data.

According to the implementation brief obtained by CoinGeek, the initiative covers the Action Document Releasing System (ADRS), which generates Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs). Once vulnerable to tampering when shared externally, these documents are now tokenized on blockchain platforms to make them immutable and verifiable in real time.

The project, according to DBM, aims to allow internal and external users, including courts, partner agencies, and the general public, to confirm document authenticity within minutes. “This project ensures secure and tamper-proof verification of SAROs and NCAs through blockchain, QR codes, and web application access,” the agency said in its implementation brief.

How the system works

Under the setup, every SARO and NCA issued starting in 2024 is embedded with a QR code. By scanning the code or entering the document number on a dedicated web application, users can view tokenized information stored on the Polygon blockchain for public access.

Private data is handled separately through Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) login credentials and stored on Azure Confidential Ledger to balance transparency with security. DBM emphasized that this dual-layer design allows for public verification of documents while safeguarding sensitive information.

Immutable records are created when documents are uploaded, ensuring that the official blockchain record cannot be changed even if physical copies are altered. “Blockchain addresses the authenticity issue by providing independent verification that is not reliant on internal DBM systems alone,” the agency noted.

Timeline and current status

The blockchain project was launched in October 2024 and is set to run until October 2025. By July 30, 2025, the system achieved business go-live status following several stages: requirements gathering, system development, API integration with ADRS, testing, and a series of vulnerability assessments.

As of August, DBM has begun rolling out user training and capacity-building sessions. The system handover phase is expected to take place between September and October. DBM listed several milestones that had been completed earlier this year, including penetration testing, user acceptance trials, and live demonstrations with stakeholders.

Partner technology and integration

The platform relies on the Lumen Blockchain-as-a-Service component developed by BayaniChain in collaboration with ExakIT Services. The Prismo protocol serves as the orchestration layer, determining which details are made public and which remain private.

“These are the core documents that determine how public funds are released and used. And now, every Filipino can access and verify them with full transparency, powered by blockchain,” Gelo Wong, co-founder of BayaniChain Ventures, said in a Facebook post.

SAROs authorize agencies to commit funds for specific purposes, while NCAs represent the actual release of cash from government banks. Both documents are now viewable online, dating back to 2024, with access available to departments such as Finance, Tourism, Public Works and Highways, Trade and Industry, and several universities and commissions.

Benefits for government and public

DBM highlighted that the new system reduces the time for document verification from days to minutes, improves efficiency across agencies, and minimizes fraud risks. “By tokenizing official documents, the system enhances inter-agency coordination and transparency while increasing public confidence in financial data,” the agency stated.

The web application was also designed with usability, offering error prompts, tooltips, and validation guidance to help users verify documents accurately.

According to DBM, one of the broader goals is integrating blockchain technology into public administration as part of its “invisible government” vision, where digital tools secure processes while remaining unobtrusive for citizens.

Future procurement and phase 2 plans

Beyond the current implementation, DBM has begun preparations for Phase 2, which involves procuring a multi-year blockchain solution. The procurement documents, including justifications for using specific blockchain platforms such as Prismo and Polygon, have already been presented to the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC).

The BAC requested further details, including usage projections, a list of documents to be tokenized over the next three years, and cost justifications. DBM has committed to providing supporting documentation before Phase 2 can move forward.

Procurement of the second phase is expected to be finalized after the current system has been fully handed over and operational.

First of its kind in Philippine governance

Officials noted that this marks the first time in Philippine history that a government agency has applied blockchain for budget transparency. With budget papers now anchored to tamper-proof digital records, DBM and its partners see the project as a foundation for broader blockchain applications in governance.

“Blockchain minimizes risks of tampering and makes it easier for citizens and partner institutions to trust government-issued documents,” DBM said.

By embedding immutable records into a public blockchain, the project aligns with earlier efforts announced in 2018, when proposals were first raised to use blockchain in procurement. With the ADRS now backed by decentralized technology, DBM aims to build a more transparent and secure financial ecosystem for government operations.

Watch: Inside the Philippine’s blockchain revolution—what you need to know

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/philippines-puts-budget-documents-on-blockchain/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210431-1.32%
GET
GET$0.007987-13.18%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000621+0.16%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:44
Partager
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02127-0.93%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004542-3.52%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Partager
Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to NLNico, Japanese listed company Convano added 155 bitcoins, bringing its cumulative holdings to 519.93. In addition, S-Science raised its Bitcoin investment limit from 500 million yen to 9.6 billion yen (about 65.3 million US dollars), and it currently holds 30.74 bitcoins.
Partager
PANews2025/09/01 19:18
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Much Higher Than Expected?

Ambitious Sonic US Expansion: Community Approves $150M Token Issuance