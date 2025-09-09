Photo Allegedly Shows Birthday Message To Epstein Signed By Trump

Topline
A copy of a birthday message allegedly signed by President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein was turned over to Congress and published by Democrats on social media on Monday—weeks after Trump denied its existence and filed suit against the Wall Street Journal and its parent company News Corp for libel over a previous report on the letter’s existence.
A photo allegedly showing a birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly signed by Donald Trump was published by House Democrats and the Wall Street Journal.
Getty Images
Key Facts
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee published a photo to X on Monday, claiming, “HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.”
The Wall Street Journal also published a copy of the alleged letter from the president, noting that lawyers for Epstein’s estate turned over the letter to Congress.
The Journal first reported on the letter in July, sparking a denial and lawsuit from Trump.
Forbes has reached out to the House Oversight Committee for further comment.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/08/photo-allegedly-showing-birthday-message-to-epstein-signed-by-trump-given-to-congress/