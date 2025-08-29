Physical gold: the tokenization of bars is born on the Bitcoin blockchain

In the landscape of digital assets, a significant novelty is capturing the attention of investors and technology enthusiasts: the tokenization of physical gold on the Bitcoin blockchain. An innovative project, born from the collaboration between TRIO, a native Bitcoin marketplace, and Swarm Markets, has given life to the “Gold on Bitcoin” collection, merging the millennial solidity of gold with the flexibility and accessibility of digital resources.

How Gold Tokenization on Bitcoin Works

At the center of the initiative is a process that allows real gold bars to be transformed into digital tokens. Each token corresponds to a physical one-ounce bar, stored in a Brinks vault in London, and is identified by its unique serial number. This number is engraved directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, utilizing the Ordinals protocol, similar to NFTs, which allows specific metadata to be associated with each digital asset.

Brian Laughlan, co-founder of OrdinalsBot, explained:

Security and Compliance: The Role of KYC Verification

One of the fundamental aspects of this initiative is compliance with current regulations. Physical gold is a regulated asset, and its transfer must adhere to anti-money laundering laws and customer identification. For this reason, the redemption of bars – that is, the possibility of physically receiving the gold – is subject to KYC (Know Your Customer) verification through Swarm Markets. Only after completing this procedure can the token owner receive the corresponding bar.

Laughlan emphasizes:

TRIO and the Ordinals protocol: a new frontier for real assets

Launched in December by OrdinalsBot, TRIO has already stood out for supporting prominent Ordinals collections like Runestone and Project Spartacus. The platform enables the trading of Ordinals assets and Bitcoin meme coins, using the Runes and BRC-20 standards. With the “Gold on Bitcoin” project, TRIO aims to establish a new standard for the tokenization of real assets on Bitcoin, addressing a growing demand for tools that combine the security of physical assets with the convenience of blockchain.

The first steps: six tokenized bars and growth prospects

Currently, only six one-ounce gold bars have been tokenized, but the team has already announced plans to expand the offering. Each token is pegged to the current price of gold, providing investors with the opportunity to buy, hold, and trade real gold through the Bitcoin blockchain, without the traditional logistical complexities.

Bitcoin as “digital gold”: symbolism and opportunities

The choice to launch the project on the Bitcoin blockchain is not random. For some time, Bitcoin has been referred to as “digital gold” for its ability to preserve value and its resistance to censorship. Now, with the tokenization of physical gold, this definition takes on a new meaning: the Bitcoin blockchain becomes the bridge between the tangible value of gold and the possibilities offered by digital assets.

Investors can thus access the gold market with the same ease as they trade other digital assets, benefiting from the transparency, security, and traceability guaranteed by the blockchain. At the same time, the need to comply with KYC regulations ensures that the system adheres to international financial security standards.

A new standard for digital finance

The tokenization of gold bars on Bitcoin represents a step forward in the convergence between traditional finance and digital innovation. It allows overcoming the physical and bureaucratic barriers that often limit access to real assets, offering a transparent, secure, and regulatory-compliant solution.

With projects like “Gold on Bitcoin”, the future of finance seems increasingly oriented towards the integration between physical assets and blockchain technologies, paving the way for new opportunities for investors, collectors, and industry operators.

Conclusions: Real Value Meets the Blockchain

The arrival of gold bars on the Bitcoin blockchain marks the beginning of a new era for digital assets. Thanks to the collaboration between TRIO and Swarm Markets, and the use of the Ordinals protocol, it is now possible to buy, trade, and redeem physical gold with the security and transparency offered by the blockchain.

The tokenization of gold not only offers a new investment method but also serves as a concrete example of how technology can transform the management and ownership of real assets, making them more accessible and secure for everyone. In an increasingly digital world, the fusion between physical gold and Bitcoin opens up unprecedented scenarios for the finance of the future.