The post Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low.  However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal. Pi Coin Investors Pour Money The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels. Sponsored Sponsored This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone. If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Could Bounce Back At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery. While the next significant resistance… The post Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low.  However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal. Pi Coin Investors Pour Money The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels. Sponsored Sponsored This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone. If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Could Bounce Back At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery. While the next significant resistance…

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:14
Moonveil
MORE$0.08529+1.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004491-1.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1173+0.42%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.098+1.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01214+0.49%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+15.26%
Pi Network
PI$0.28696+3.85%

Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low. 

However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal.

Pi Coin Investors Pour Money

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels.

Sponsored

Sponsored

This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues.

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView

The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone.

If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move.

Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView

PI Price Could Bounce Back

At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery.

While the next significant resistance lies at $0.334, even a push past $0.300 could boost market confidence. The current technical setup, combined with strong inflows, points toward a potential recovery rally in the near term.

Pi Coin Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, if bearish momentum regains strength, this recovery attempt could collapse. A failure to hold above $0.260 would place Pi Coin at risk of revisiting its all-time low of $0.230, leaving investors exposed to deeper losses.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-coin-price-could-skyrocket/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
SUI
SUI$3.3737-0.30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-0.53%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:00
Partager
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213+0.24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01415-23.38%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:30
Partager
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
1
1$0.012156-27.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.78-10.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0853+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 15:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation