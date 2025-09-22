Pi Coin News: Pi Coin Holders Are Down Over 80% From Highs – Remittix Attracts Nearly 40,000 Presale Investors

The Pi coin news lately has been showing a drop that continues to see investors sell off every day. These investors have already seen a loss of more than 80% from the Pi coin’s high since its official market launch early this year.

However, as Pi continues to show more drawdown incoming, the Remittix coin becomes the favorite for investors, showing a potential 100x surge. This is due to the Remittix presale experiencing an influx of nearly 40,000 investors already.

Here is a detailed look at the new factor driving investors into the Remittix coin, as Pi coin news reveals a new low incoming for Pi.

Pi Coin News Reveal Investors Outflow With Price Drawdown

There is a noticeable sharp decline in the Pi coin chart across the timeframe since it was launched six months ago. This has seen the price hit several lows so far, with the current formation still showing potential for a new low soon.

According to analysis from the Pi coin news, this continued price fall could be attributed to a mass dropout of investors. The Pi coin news further reveals that the instant sell-off that followed the coin launch could be a significant element fueling this negative sentiment.

Whereas fundamental analysis has shown the Pi team making progress to further solidify the Pi coin as a major altcoin, with notable advancements in Asia and the Pi hackathon. However, the Pi coin news has remained consistent with reports of a mass investor exit, drawing new analysis of the potential for a fall below $0.1.

Following the Pi coin news reports of over 80% price decline, new investors are not willing to make a move on the coin, while old investors continue to exit.

Why Remittix Could See a Spike In Investor Inflow This Month

While the Pi coin keeps a steady downward price, Remittix is showing a potential for a 30x price surge with consistent cap growth. This rising price is showing a drive that continues to drive in more investors, with analysts pointing to a potential spike soon.

According to current analysis, the Remittix proposition, which seeks to revolutionize cross-border payments with crypto, could be opening up new opportunities.

Furthermore, the rush for Remittix is hitting a new high lately as price analysis and fundamental values make it a better choice this year. The analysis has further highlighted the following as the factors making Remittix better:

An entry price of $0.113

Low cap appeal that boosts its surge potential

Reward new and existing users with the referral program

The Remittix referral opportunities provide an opportunity for users to earn over a thousand dollars in USDT by simply referring new users.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Pi Coin News: Pi Coin Holders Are Down Over 80% From Highs – Remittix Attracts Nearly 40,000 Presale Investors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.