Pi Coin Price Forecast as Pi Foundation 550 Million Tokens Move Spurs Funding Speculation- Is $1 next?

Pi coin price gained fresh interest after the Pi Foundation shifted 550 million tokens within a single day, stirring wide interest. At $0.3408, the token shows a 3.34% daily drop, yet the setup remains clear for a recovery attempt. Buyers now look beyond short swings as stronger levels start to form, with signs hinting at an upward drive.

Pi Coin Price Action: Is a Breakout Finally Brewing?

Pi coin price has been sliding lower for months, confined inside a sharp channel that has kept buyers under control. Each attempt to bounce has met rejection, but the slope of recent candles hints at energy starting to build.

The first battlefield for bulls is now a key level near $0.42, marked by the 50-day EMA. A break above this level would open the way to $0.44, which would then pull price up to the $0.64 zone.

History reveals markets tend to respond quickly when coming out of long downtrends, and Pi may do the same. This makes Pi coin price prediction 2025 an active discussion as technical pressure eases.

The $0.30 support has been a floor, and a decline below this level would undermine the recovery effort swiftly. However, the Stoch RSI sits near 42.9, showing there is still room for an upward shift if demand builds.

A close above $0.44 would unlock targets at $0.64 and later $0.72, with $0.85 not far behind. Beyond these steps, the $1 threshold stands as a psychological milestone that often draws greater price interest.

Breaking cleanly out of the descending channel would confirm this projection and fuel a new wave of belief. At present, Pi coin price appears set to test these limits with rising confidence.

Foundation’s 550M Move: Strategic Shift or Hidden Risk?

PI/USD 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

The Pi Foundation moved 550 million tokens in a single day, which caused a spark of speculation on the network. Six individual transactions of between 50 and 100 million each were questioned on intent and timing.

There has been no official statement made, so speculations have been abound that the transfer is related to future partnerships or venture activities. Others cite the 20 million dollar investment in OpenMind by the Pi Ventures Fund, which fits the growth narrative.

Simultaneously, Pioneers theorize that this could be related to a second migration period that was long overdue. Moderators have hinted such a migration is “possible,” giving the theory more weight among those still waiting. In the end, this event ties back directly to Pi coin price, shaping expectations for what comes next.

Summary

Pi coin price is set for a recovery as the chart signals a breakout from the long downtrend. The reclaim at $0.44 will open up to greater levels of $0.72 and even $1. Therefore, the outlook is strong, and the upside is more favorable than the downside.