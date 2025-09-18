Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/18 04:00
MYX Finance (MYX) market analysis highlights explosive volatility, but with liquidity concerns and unpredictable swings, many are unsure if it can hold momentum. So the question is, why settle for uncertainty when there’s a project already proving scale every single day?

BlockDAG (BDAG) isn’t waiting for hype; it’s adding 1,000 new holders daily, securing $406 million in presale funds, and shipping 20,000 miners across 130 countries. With 3 million users mining on its X1 app, this isn’t just another low-cap play, it’s global infrastructure forming before launch. If you’re looking for the best crypto right now, BlockDAG’s rapid adoption and real hardware rollout make it stand out as the option that’s moving fast while others stall.

BlockDAG’s Daily Growth Makes Missing Out Expensive

BlockDAG isn’t just adding numbers, it’s compounding momentum. Over 312,000 unique holders have already joined, and another 1,000 are coming in every single day. That kind of steady adoption shows this isn’t a short-term play or a niche community project. With 3 million people mining through the X1 app and hardware demand scaling globally, BlockDAG is positioning itself as one of the best crypto right now, especially for those who value being early before prices move.

The presale numbers tell the real story. BlockDAG has raised $406 million to date, with $40 million flowing in during just the last month, roughly $1 million a day. Each batch price increase means latecomers pay more for the same allocation, making timing critical. At $0.013 per BDAG, holders are locking in a price many believe won’t be available for long.

Hardware rollout is another key driver of confidence. More than 20,000 X-Series miners have already shipped to users across 130+ countries, and capacity is set at 2,000 units per week. This isn’t speculation, it’s proof that infrastructure is live and scaling, which helps secure the network before mainnet. Investors don’t just see tokens; they see physical adoption reinforcing long-term sustainability.

When you combine real user growth, miner distribution, and ongoing presale demand, it’s clear why many consider BlockDAG the best crypto right now. The daily pace of new participants shows that hesitation has a cost. Those waiting until after mainnet may find themselves priced out of the early upside that’s on the table today.

Pi Coin Price Forecast: Holding Range or Building Momentum?

The latest Pi Coin price forecast keeps the project trading in a tight range, with values hovering between $0.34 and $0.36. Analysts point to resistance in the $0.36–$0.38 zone, while a breakdown under $0.34 could pull the price closer to $0.32. Current indicators like EMA and RSI show mixed signals, suggesting the coin is at a crossroads. The circulating supply sits at around 8.09 billion PI, giving it a market cap of roughly $2.88 billion. With that size, steady growth will likely depend on whether Pi Network can expand adoption and prove utility beyond speculation.

Longer-term Pi Coin forecast models remain modest but slightly optimistic. Many see the coin averaging near $0.34 in 2025, with potential growth toward $0.70–$0.75 by 2030 if adoption improves. The real challenge is that Pi has yet to demonstrate strong demand drivers, leaving it vulnerable to trading sideways. For now, the Pi Coin price prediction highlights limited near-term upside but leaves room for gradual appreciation if the network shows real-world use cases. Investors will be watching whether Pi can turn its large community into meaningful transaction activity.

MYX Finance (MYX) Market Analysis: Can Momentum Hold?

The latest MYX Finance (MYX) market analysis shows just how volatile this token has been. MYX recently surged nearly 1,400% in a single week, hitting an all-time high of around $18.42 before pulling back to the $11–$12 range. Its market cap currently sits above $2 billion with a circulating supply of about 197 million tokens. Whale accumulation has jumped by 17%, showing large holders are locking in supply, while the MACD histogram has flipped positive, breaking a short bearish streak. Despite that, liquidity remains thin and trading volumes have dropped, which could make big price moves less sustainable in the short term.

Looking forward, the MYX Finance market forecast suggests both risk and opportunity. Technical indicators like the RSI hitting oversold levels hint at a possible rebound, but resistance sits near the 7-day SMA around $13.20. Some longer-term projections put MYX trading between $15 and $25 by 2026–2027, depending on whether it delivers on promised features like cross-chain trading and zero-slippage execution. For now, the MYX Finance (MYX) market analysis highlights a token with explosive potential but also high volatility, making timing and risk management key for investors.

Take Away

The Pi Coin price forecast continues to show limited near-term movement, holding around $0.34–$0.36 with only gradual upside if adoption improves. On the other hand, the MYX Finance (MYX) market analysis highlights a token with massive volatility, shooting up nearly 1,400% in a week but facing liquidity concerns that keep investors cautious. Both projects carry potential, but neither has the consistency to be called the best crypto right now without clear proof of sustained growth.

That’s where BlockDAG separates itself. With 312,000+ holders, 3 million miners, and $406 million already raised, it isn’t speculation, it’s delivery. Add in 20,000 miners shipped across 130 countries and 1,000 new holders joining daily, and the growth story is undeniable. If Pi and MYX are still waiting to prove stability, BlockDAG is already showing why it’s considered the best crypto right now by early adopters.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
