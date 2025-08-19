Pi Coin Price Is Looking At Historic Lows As Bearish Momentum Gains Strength

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:34
NEAR
NEAR$2.503-2.11%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00222853-2.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-0.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006724-0.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.291+0.31%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02781+0.10%
Pi Network
PI$0.35278-1.20%

Pi Coin has struggled to maintain upward momentum, with its price continuing to slide over recent days. 

The cryptocurrency has faced significant challenges, with market conditions worsening, leading to a downtrend that has kept Pi Coin from breaking out. As the market weakens, a drop to its all-time low (ATL) seems increasingly likely.

Pi Coin Is Under Bearish Pressure

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Pi Coin has experienced a sharp downtick, indicating that bearish momentum is gaining strength. As the RSI is not yet at the oversold threshold of 30.0, the probability of a reversal is nowhere near. 

Although extremely low prices often attract buyers looking for bargains, Pi Coin’s current price action has failed to spark significant buying pressure. The lack of a noticeable rebound suggests that further declines could be ahead. 

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Pi Coin RSIPi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView

Pi Coin’s macro momentum is also signaling a shift toward bearishness. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is nearing a bearish crossover, with the signal line inching closer to crossing over the MACD line.

As the MACD nears a bearish crossover, the market sentiment for Pi Coin continues to deteriorate. The crossover would mark a significant change in momentum, reinforcing the possibility of more downside.

Pi Coin MACDPi Coin MACD. Source: TradingView

Pi Coin Price Nears New Low

Pi Coin has fallen by 7.4% over the last 24 hours, currently trading at $0.354. The altcoin has slipped through the $0.362 support level, raising concerns about its ability to stabilize. The downtrend is gaining momentum, with Pi Coin’s price reflecting increasing market pessimism.

Currently, Pi Coin is holding above the local support of $0.344. If this support level fails, the token could drop further toward its all-time low of $0.322. This represents an 8.9% decline from the current price, and if the price reaches this point, it would further solidify the bearish trend.

Pi Coin Price Analysis. Pi Coin Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, if Pi Coin manages to bounce from the $0.344 support, there is a chance it could reclaim the $0.362 level as support. A successful recovery and breakthrough would invalidate the bearish thesis, potentially triggering a breakout and a rise toward $0.401.

The post Pi Coin Price Is Looking At Historic Lows As Bearish Momentum Gains Strength appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-coin-price-is-looking-at-historic-lows/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.499-2.30%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+6.60%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,034.68-1.41%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000129-19.37%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4763-1.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01844-2.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG