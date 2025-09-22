The post Pi Coin Price May End Up Suffering From Its Ties to Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has been struggling to break free from a persistent downtrend, failing once again to breach the $0.360 resistance.  The altcoin has remained subdued for over a month, with recovery attempts stalling repeatedly. Making matters worse, its growing correlation with Bitcoin could drag Pi Coin lower. Pi Coin Follows BTC The correlation between Pi Coin and Bitcoin currently sits at 0.74, a figure that has been strengthening recently. While correlations can sometimes support price growth, this development poses a challenge for Pi Coin given Bitcoin’s ongoing volatility and inability to sustain upward momentum. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Coin mirroring Bitcoin’s performance could result in greater losses, especially as the broader crypto market struggles to find stability.  Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView From a technical perspective, Pi Coin’s momentum is weakening. The relative strength index (RSI) is slipping below the neutral 50.0 mark, entering bearish territory. This decline signals that selling pressure is intensifying, limiting Pi Coin’s chances of recovery unless favorable market conditions emerge. A prolonged stay below this threshold would suggest weakening investor confidence. If bearish momentum persists, Pi Coin could face further declines, particularly if external market factors such as Bitcoin’s downturn amplify the pressure. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Decline Likely At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.345, holding just above its support at $0.340. The altcoin has dropped 3.5% after yet another rejection from the $0.360 resistance, which has capped its recovery attempts for weeks. The repeated failure to breach this barrier reflects a lack of buyer strength. If market conditions worsen and Bitcoin remains weak, Pi Coin could slip below $0.340, falling to $0.334 and potentially nearing the all-time low of $0.322. Pi Coin Price… The post Pi Coin Price May End Up Suffering From Its Ties to Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has been struggling to break free from a persistent downtrend, failing once again to breach the $0.360 resistance.  The altcoin has remained subdued for over a month, with recovery attempts stalling repeatedly. Making matters worse, its growing correlation with Bitcoin could drag Pi Coin lower. Pi Coin Follows BTC The correlation between Pi Coin and Bitcoin currently sits at 0.74, a figure that has been strengthening recently. While correlations can sometimes support price growth, this development poses a challenge for Pi Coin given Bitcoin’s ongoing volatility and inability to sustain upward momentum. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Coin mirroring Bitcoin’s performance could result in greater losses, especially as the broader crypto market struggles to find stability.  Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView From a technical perspective, Pi Coin’s momentum is weakening. The relative strength index (RSI) is slipping below the neutral 50.0 mark, entering bearish territory. This decline signals that selling pressure is intensifying, limiting Pi Coin’s chances of recovery unless favorable market conditions emerge. A prolonged stay below this threshold would suggest weakening investor confidence. If bearish momentum persists, Pi Coin could face further declines, particularly if external market factors such as Bitcoin’s downturn amplify the pressure. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Decline Likely At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.345, holding just above its support at $0.340. The altcoin has dropped 3.5% after yet another rejection from the $0.360 resistance, which has capped its recovery attempts for weeks. The repeated failure to breach this barrier reflects a lack of buyer strength. If market conditions worsen and Bitcoin remains weak, Pi Coin could slip below $0.340, falling to $0.334 and potentially nearing the all-time low of $0.322. Pi Coin Price…

Pi Coin Price May End Up Suffering From Its Ties to Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:50
Bitcoin
BTC$112,662.36-2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08491-3.66%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004765-10.96%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.085-4.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-11.78%
MAY
MAY$0.04087-7.15%
Pi Network
PI$0.29654-16.61%

Pi Coin has been struggling to break free from a persistent downtrend, failing once again to breach the $0.360 resistance. 

The altcoin has remained subdued for over a month, with recovery attempts stalling repeatedly. Making matters worse, its growing correlation with Bitcoin could drag Pi Coin lower.

Pi Coin Follows BTC

The correlation between Pi Coin and Bitcoin currently sits at 0.74, a figure that has been strengthening recently. While correlations can sometimes support price growth, this development poses a challenge for Pi Coin given Bitcoin’s ongoing volatility and inability to sustain upward momentum.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Pi Coin mirroring Bitcoin’s performance could result in greater losses, especially as the broader crypto market struggles to find stability. 

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Pi Coin Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, Pi Coin’s momentum is weakening. The relative strength index (RSI) is slipping below the neutral 50.0 mark, entering bearish territory. This decline signals that selling pressure is intensifying, limiting Pi Coin’s chances of recovery unless favorable market conditions emerge.

A prolonged stay below this threshold would suggest weakening investor confidence. If bearish momentum persists, Pi Coin could face further declines, particularly if external market factors such as Bitcoin’s downturn amplify the pressure.

Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView

PI Price Decline Likely

At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.345, holding just above its support at $0.340. The altcoin has dropped 3.5% after yet another rejection from the $0.360 resistance, which has capped its recovery attempts for weeks.

The repeated failure to breach this barrier reflects a lack of buyer strength. If market conditions worsen and Bitcoin remains weak, Pi Coin could slip below $0.340, falling to $0.334 and potentially nearing the all-time low of $0.322.

Pi Coin Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, if Pi Coin manages to bounce off the $0.340 support and successfully pushes past $0.360, the bearish outlook could be invalidated. Flipping this resistance into support would pave the way for a recovery toward $0.381, offering investors some optimism.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-coin-reliance-on-bitcoin-may-prove-costly/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.007436-24.77%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.375-1.31%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001463-16.63%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
Partager
MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask's mUSD stablecoin has seen its circulating supply jump from 15 million to 65 million within 7 days. The post MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/22 18:32
Partager
Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

For those who missed out on the PEPE meme coin craze, a brand-new contender is now taking the stage: Rich Pepe ($PRICH).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-11.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000969-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002322-13.39%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 20:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

XRP Price Targets $3.3 Breakout After Support Retest and Adoption

Why Investors Recognize BullZilla as the Best Crypto Presale Now While Chainlink and WLFI Expand DeFi Solutions