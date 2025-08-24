Pi Coin Price Might Record Another All-Time Low As Key Indicators Turn Bearish

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 20:23
Pi Coin price has slipped nearly 1% in the past 24 hours and is down 6.5% over the past week, underperforming the broader market.

While most tokens tend to stage short-lived rebounds during corrections, technical and on-chain signals suggest PI’s downtrend is far from over.

Buyers Fail to Regain Control as Selling Pressure Persists

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks capital inflows and outflows, briefly moved higher earlier in August, hinting at rising demand. But the latest reading has dropped back below zero, confirming that selling pressure still outweighs capital inflows.

For PI, this shift suggests buyers attempted to regain control but failed to sustain it.

Pi Coin Inflows Dropping Under Zero: TradingView

The Bull Bear Power (BBP) reinforces the bearish picture. It’s an indicator that gauges whether buyers (bulls) or sellers (bears) control the market.

While the indicator shows that bearish strength has eased slightly, the last two sessions have remained flat. This suggests that bulls attempted a push but failed to overpower sellers.

Pi Coin Bears Firmly In Control: TradingView

When paired with CMF’s negative reading, the data suggests that selling pressure is still firmly in control despite buyers trying to undo the bearish momentum.

Hidden Divergence Confirms Bearish Bias As Key PI Price Levels Come In Focus

The weakness seen in CMF and BBP is echoed by momentum signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a hidden bearish divergence.

This means while PI’s price chart shows lower highs, the RSI posted higher highs near the mid-40s. This disconnect indicates momentum isn’t translating into upward price action, reinforcing the bearish bias.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures the speed and strength of price moves, showing whether an asset is overbought or oversold. A hidden bearish divergence occurs when the price makes lower highs while the RSI makes higher highs.

This signals that even though momentum seems stronger, sellers still control the trend, and the downtrend is likely to continue.

Pi Coin Price Analysis: TradingView

This kind of hidden bearish divergence emphasises the continuation of the downtrend for the Pi Coin price. The pattern flashing on the daily chart (longer timeframe) might be the key reason why a new Pi Coin price low is imminent.

Currently trading near $0.359, the PI price faces strong support at $0.350. A breakdown below this level could accelerate losses toward $0.339 and $0.322, with fresh all-time lows likely if $0.322 is breached.

On the upside, bulls would need to reclaim $0.377 and then $0.408 to reverse the structure; a move that looks unlikely unless inflows return decisively.

The post Pi Coin Price Might Record Another All-Time Low As Key Indicators Turn Bearish appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-coin-price-points-to-new-lows/

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-coin-price-points-to-new-lows/
WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Quick Highlights7 firms filed revised XRP ETF applications with the SECMid-October deadline set for XRP and altcoin ETF decisionsExperts say XRP ETF could be the first altcoin ETF approvedXRP ETF Filings Hint at Progress as SEC Opens the DoorSeven major ETF providers have submitted amended applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively reviewing the proposals.According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, these updates show that the SEC is in direct communication with applicants—a strong indicator that the approval process is advancing.“Amendments like these suggest that the dialogue with the SEC is ongoing, which is generally a positive sign,” Seyffarth said.Who Filed?The updated applications, submitted on August 22, 2025, came from:GrayscaleBitwiseCanaryCoinSharesFranklin Templeton21SharesWisdomTreeThese firms are looking to gain early positioning in the growing crypto ETF market, this time with a focus on XRP.What’s in the Filings?One key update came from Bitwise. According to its S-1 filing, the SEC requested clarity around the mechanics of issuing and redeeming trust shares. The new filing includes an option to redeem in cash, not just in kind—a topic that was also contentious during the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.What’s Next?The SEC has set a mid-October 2025 deadline for most spot XRP ETF applications and other altcoin-related products. This timing matches Seyffarth’s earlier prediction that approvals won’t come before Q4.Experts believe this wave of amendments is a natural step forward. Analysts at Kaiko Research suggest the XRP ETF may be first in line for approval, beating out other altcoin proposals.Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts that the SEC will approve spot altcoin ETFs “within a couple of months.” He also expects staking to be permitted in existing Ethereum ETFs soon, further expanding the crypto ETF landscape.If approved, the XRP ETF would mark a milestone in mainstream crypto adoption—especially for altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:17
Crypto: Vitalik Buterin Proposes a New Solution to Strengthen Ethereum’s Neutrality

Bitcoin OG once again swaps 6,000 BTC for ETH