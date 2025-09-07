Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think

The chart shows a fragile recovery attempt, but the community remains divided on whether Pi can make a significant move in the coming weeks.

Technical Setup

Recent action highlights how Pi struggles to maintain upside traction. The coin has bounced from a support zone near $0.333, but resistance is forming closer to $0.38–$0.40. A breakout above this level would be required before bulls could talk about a meaningful rally.

Moving averages are beginning to converge, which often signals an impending large move — either a breakout higher or further consolidation. Traders argue over which outcome is more likely.

The $1 Question

To reach $1 from $0.34, Pi would need a rally of nearly 190%, an extremely steep climb given its low liquidity and speculative nature. Analysts note that such a move is possible in volatile altcoin markets but would likely require a major catalyst such as a mainnet launch, a high-profile exchange listing, or a large-scale partnership.

READ MORE: XRP and Solana ETFs: Why October 2025 Could Be a Turning Point

Background and Community Mood

Pi Network, launched in 2019 by Stanford graduates, built a user base of over 50 million through mobile mining. Yet the token remains in a pre-mainnet phase and is not listed on top centralized exchanges, leaving price action thin and highly speculative.

Social media remains split: some traders are hyping a breakout toward $1, while others stress that Pi has failed to sustain rallies in past hype cycles. Without fresh news, many see $0.40–$0.60 as a more realistic target range in late 2025.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think appeared first on Coindoo.