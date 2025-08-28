Pi Network Announces Major Protocol Upgrade as Valour Pi ETP Trading Begins

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28
Pi Network has revealed the roadmap for its v23 protocol upgrade. The network also released its Linux Node to strengthen its infrastructure. This announcement follows the launch of the Valour Pi ETP, which is now trading in the market.

Pi Network Reveals v23 Protocol Upgrade Roadmap

In a recent blog post, Pi Network announced it will upgrade from protocol version 19 to version 23. This upgrade adds new features, including the ability to embed KYC authority directly into the blockchain.

This week, Testnet1 upgrades kick off the phased rollout, which will then proceed to Testnet2 and ultimately Mainnet.  The Pi Core Team emphasized that disruptions will be announced in advance, even though brief outages may impact centralized exchanges (CEXs) and blockchain services.

Notably, the move reflects broader trends in the blockchain industry. Pi focuses on following standard rules and embedding identity, which aligns with new standards, such as ERC-3643. This also adds verification directly into tokens.

The announcement comes on the heels of Stellar Protocol’s upgrade to version 23. This also impacts Pi Network as it is built on Stellar’s infrastructure.

The Pi Network also introduced a Linux Node version, expanding its support to include Mac, Windows, and Linux. This long-requested update gives developers a standardized way to run Pi Nodes on Linux-based systems. For service providers and exchanges, the release eliminates the need for custom builds. This enables smoother protocol updates and allows for auto-updates directly from the network.

Valour Pi ETP Begins Trading in Sweden

In other developments, Valour Pi ETP has officially begun trading on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. The product, issued by PiDeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour, offers regulated exposure to Pi through traditional brokerage accounts.

Source: Nordnet; Valour Pi ETP Daily Chart

This came after Valour announced the Pi ETP launch alongside seven other products. Priced in Swedish kronor with a 1.9% management fee, the product enables European investors to participate in the Pi ecosystem without relying on cryptocurrency exchanges. 

Market data indicate that the ETP is currently trading at an average of $0.3455 (USD equivalent). The Times of Pi Network highlighted the product’s debut, noting the excitement surrounding its launch.

The upgrade and ETP launch come amid growing network activity. Just days earlier, the Pi Foundation wallet transferred 550 million PI tokens in several large transactions. Many pioneers believe this might be related to an upcoming migration or preparations for wider exchange listings, although no official explanation has been provided.

In light of that, a past Pi Hackathon winner hinted that Coinbase could list Pi soon. Despite not being verified, the rumor has excited pioneers. The launch of the Valour Pi ETP and the Protocol v23 update could impact the token’s long-term value, particularly since the price has remained steady and has not fluctuated significantly.

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/pi-network-announces-major-protocol-upgrade-as-valour-pi-etp-trading-begins/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 30.5 million XRP (worth approximately US$91.62 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

PANews reported on August 28th that Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1788.HK) has officially launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Hong Kong investors, according to its official website. This service combines cutting-edge technology with strict compliance standards to meet growing investor demand for the digital asset market and provide a brand new trading experience. Users can quickly open a cryptocurrency account through their Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited account, eliminating the cumbersome process. The service supports 24/7 trading and covers a variety of currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Solana. Professional investors can also choose from Ripple, USDT, and other USD stablecoins. Earlier news reported that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies .
Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem

Blazpay taps Okratech token ($ORT) to enhance AI-powered Web3 utility by driving secure, seamless, and rewarding decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation.
