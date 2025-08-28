Pi Network Could Collapse In 2026 As Prices Down 85% From All Time Highs & Best Altcoin To Buy For 50x Gains In 2025

2025/08/28
At the same time, a growing number of traders are shifting focus to new opportunities like Remittix, which has already raised over $21.7 million from the sale of more than 623 million tokens at $0.0987 each. Many now call it the best altcoin to buy for life-changing gains in 2025.

Pi Network’s Bleak Outlook

Source: TradingView

The Pi Network has been struggling for months, and now trades near $0.340,  alarmingly close to its all-time low of $0.322. The upcoming September unlock of 149 million tokens, valued at more than $50 million, is fueling fears of heavier selling pressure. Daily trading volumes are already down to $43.8 million, reflecting waning interest and liquidity.

Analysts note that PI’s descending channel pattern highlights its vulnerability, with RSI at 38 showing clear bearish momentum. If current support fails, a retest of the $0.322 low looks likely. For holders, the Pi Network story increasingly resembles that of other fading projects that struggled after early hype but failed to deliver sustainable growth.

Why Remittix Could Be the Big Winner

While Pi Network struggles with collapsing prices and fading interest, Remittix is showing the exact opposite trend. The token has raised over $21.7 million, proving that investors are not just chasing hype but actively backing projects with real-world utility. Where Pi is weighed down by token unlocks and declining volumes, Remittix is gaining traction through adoption-driven growth, especially in the fast-rising PayFi sector.

Key Highlights Driving Remittix’s Momentum

  • Over $21.7M Raised: Early demand signals strong market confidence.
  • Bank Account Integration: Send crypto directly into fiat accounts across 30+ countries.
  • Mobile Wallet Launching Soon: Designed for ease of use with instant FX conversions.
  • Strong Business Focus: Offering APIs for remittance companies, freelancers, and global merchants.
  • CEX Listing Teasers: After crossing $20M, Remittix confirmed it will reveal a second major centralized exchange partner soon.

This combination of adoption, funding, and business integration has fueled speculation that Remittix could rise 50x in 2025.

The Bigger Picture For 2025

The contrast is clear: while Pi Network investors worry about token unlocks and price collapse, Remittix continues to position itself as one of the strongest altcoin projects of the year. For traders looking beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, the best altcoin to buy for 2025 may already be here. With real utility, strategic partnerships, and an expanding community, Remittix is showing all the signs of a project built for explosive growth.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

