Pi Network Drops Massive Update – Every Pioneer Must See This

Pi Network introduced a new solution that could speed up the verification process.

PI reportedly made its debut on the Solana blockchain. However, the token’s price remains in red territory for the day and far away from its peak levels observed earlier this year.

The New Feature

The team behind Pi Network unveiled Fast Track KYC – a new feature designed via further integration of AI in the Know-Your-Customer process. Pioneers and non-users are allowed to complete it to participate in the Mainnet ecosystem “earlier than ever before.”

With a Mainnet wallet activated, new Pioneers can engage with various Pi Network-related applications, local commerce, and ecosystem events. Nonetheless, Fast Track KYC does not enable Mainnet migration, and mined balances will not be transferred until the user is fully eligible and completes the mandatory checklist.

Still, the newly introduced feature marks a significant milestone for Pi Network since it allows quick wallet activation to verified users. Thus, the project’s third-party provider, Banxa, is no longer the only solution that offers onboarding options.

Fast Track KYC supports Pi Network’s ultimate goal of creating a utility-driven digital ecosystem powered by verified real users.

How Does it Work?

New users of Pi Network are required to complete at least 30 mining sessions before being allowed to submit a standard KYC application. The team admitted that this created a “natural delay” between joining the network and interacting with the Mainnet ecosystem.

Fast Track KYC removes that barrier and allows users with fewer than 30 mining sessions to pass an early identity verification process and activate their Mainnet wallet.

PI and Solana?

The updates surrounding the controversial crypto project don’t end here. Earlier today (September 19), the X user MOON JEFF claimed that PI has officially made its debut on the Solana blockchain.

PI’s price did not capitalize on the good news, charting a minor decline of 0.5% on a 24-hour scale. Currently, it trades at around $0.35, representing a significant 90% decline from its all-time high of $3 reached at the start of 2025.

