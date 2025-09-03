Pi Network Ecosystem Grows as PiOnline DeFi Game Goes Live

The Pi Network’s ecosystem has seen some further growth with the launch of a new DeFi game called PiOnline. This is a community-driven project, building on the network’s growing focus on gaming.

PiOnline Launches First Farming Game on Pi Browser

In a recent X post, Pi News Media shared that the PiOnline game has officially gone live on the Pi Browser. Its “Genesis Farm” offers players a farming experience with integrated DeFi elements. A battle royale mode is also expected before the end of September. This promises a more competitive gameplay.

The game introduces a dual-token economy in its ecosystem. PIOL for governance and SEED as the in-game currency. Features include land ownership and staking rewards of up to 12.8% annually. It also features a DAO-based governance to maintain a community-driven ecosystem.

Early adopters receive free land and seeds, encouraging fast onboarding. According to the developers, the goal is to create a virtual economy closely tied to real-world financial activity.

Back in May, Pi Network launched FruityPi, the first game in its ecosystem. With links to Pi Wallet, Pi Ads, and its in-house cryptocurrency, this game showcased the possibilities of gaming integration.

The Pi Core Team has long emphasized gaming as a driver of engagement. In past updates, Pi Network Ventures highlighted that interactive mechanics, rewards, and social competition can increase user activity and strengthen the coin’s everyday utility.

Developers are also encouraged to build on Pi infrastructure. They can also apply for funding and benefit from Pi’s community of millions of active users.

Pi Coin Price Performance Amid Its Ecosystem Expansion

The Pi coin price has struggled to gain market traction despite these encouraging developments. Over the past few weeks, the price has been trading at approximately $0.3439, which is close to its all-time low. The token did edge up by 1.5% over the last week.

Source: TradingView; Pi Coin Price Daily Chart

The token should be on the upside, especially with notable ecosystem moves. For example, Pi Network was named Gold Sponsor for Token2049 in Singapore. This is a premier global Web3 event scheduled to draw over 25,000 participants in October.

Furthermore, Pi Network secured a listing on Onramp Money. This enabled users in over 60 countries to purchase Pi directly using local payment methods, such as GCash, Maya, and Alipay.

It is also worth mentioning that Pi Network recently trimmed its mining rate again, cutting it by 1.23% in September. Due to this modification, mining a single Pi without bonuses now takes more than 15 days, increasing scarcity.

The new PiOnline expansion could be exciting for the platform. It combines play-to-earn gaming, decentralized finance features, and community governance through a DAO. This could encourage more developers to create gaming projects on Pi.

