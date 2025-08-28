Pi Network ETP Makes European Debut as Valour Expands Crypto Offerings

TLDR

Pi Network ETP debut in Sweden marks Europe’s first regulated product for Pi holders.

Valour expands its portfolio with new ETPs for Shiba Inu, Cronos, and other blockchain tokens.

The Pi Network ETP provides mainstream access to crypto through traditional brokerage accounts.

Institutional interest grows as Valour cements itself as a leader in Europe’s regulated crypto market.

Valour has launched the Pi Network exchange-traded product (ETP), marking the first of its kind on the continent. The Pi ETP debuted on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, alongside seven other new blockchain-related ETPs. This launch represents a significant step for Pi Network, which is widely known for its community-driven approach to crypto, as it enters the regulated financial space in Europe.

Valour’s Pi ETP enables European investors to gain exposure to the Pi Network token through traditional brokerage accounts. This regulatory breakthrough provides mainstream access to the once-community-only token, expanding the opportunities for investment and exposure to this emerging blockchain ecosystem. With the Pi ETP, investors can now engage with Pi via regulated structures, marking a major shift in the accessibility of crypto investments.

Valour Expands Portfolio with New Blockchain ETPs

Alongside the Pi Network ETP, Valour launched several other new exchange-traded products (ETPs), including tokens for Shiba Inu, Cronos, and VeChain. These additions reflect the company’s growing commitment to providing diverse and transparent access to the rapidly expanding blockchain and crypto markets.

The company now offers more than 85 ETPs in Europe, which is a clear response to the increasing demand from institutional and retail investors for access to blockchain-based financial products.

Valour’s new ETP offerings come at a time when demand for diversified blockchain exposure is growing. According to Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour, the company’s new products are designed to meet investors’ appetite for a wide range of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and blockchain ecosystems. This aligns with Valour’s broader strategy to provide simple, transparent, and regulated access to digital assets.

Institutional and Community Interest in Pi Network

The launch of the Pi Network ETP as a result underscores the rising institutional interest in blockchain projects that have historically catered to smaller, community-based groups. With the listing of Pi Network, Valour is bridging the gap between decentralized projects and institutional investors.

In particular, the Pi Network has garnered attention from large venture firms such as Ulu Ventures, which recently listed Pi Network as part of its portfolio, signaling confidence in the project’s long-term potential.

Pi Network’s increasing institutional attention is further evidenced by the success of its tokenized ecosystem. The rapid minting of $24 million worth of Pi tokens in a single week in Japan demonstrates the network’s growing influence and adoption. This interest is bolstered by Valour’s decision to bring the Pi Network into regulated markets, ensuring that investors can now access Pi tokens with greater security and confidence than ever before.

Pi Network Vision for the Future: Protocol Upgrades and Growth

As part of Pi Network’s ongoing development, the project has also announced a series of protocol upgrades. This includes the highly requested launch of the Linux Node version, which aims to provide more standardized infrastructure for Pi’s partners and services.

Additionally, the Pi network plans to roll out Testnet1, Testnet2, and Mainnet upgrades over the coming weeks. These upgrades will introduce important new functionalities, including the embedding of Know Your Customer (KYC) authority in the protocol itself.

The inclusion of a distributed, community-driven KYC process at the protocol level is expected to further enhance Pi Network’s transparency and security, making it more appealing for both individual users and institutional players. As Pi Network continues to grow, its ongoing development and commitment to regulatory compliance will play a key role in its success in the European market and beyond.

