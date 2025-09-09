Pi Network Exposes Pi Scam Wallet Siphoning User Coins!

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:59
Pi Network just mapped out a serial Pi scam wallet that’s allegedly draining multiple accounts on the Pioneers’ native chain. A network moderator has flagged the crypto wallet involved in counterfeit action, exposing the scammer’s plot. https://twitter.com/PiNetworkUpdate/status/1964790397508657195 According to the moderator this suspicious crypto wallet had stolen Pi Coin (PI) after unlocking, then split it into hundreds of other wallets to make it harder to keep track of the nature of these funds. As Pi Network’s Core team is implementing extra security measures, another Pioneer posted an example of this vicious cyberattack. Fresh Security Measures Arrive On Pi Network


