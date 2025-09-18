Pi Network Future: Key Upgrades and $100M Fund at TOKEN2049

TLDR

Pi Network is preparing for significant updates at the upcoming TOKEN2049 event in Singapore.

The community is eager for transparency on Pi Network’s roadmap, blockchain upgrades, and the $100 million Pi Ventures fund.

The Pi Core team is working on upgrading the blockchain to version 23 to enhance scalability and performance.

The Pi Network team has yet to release a clear roadmap for the mainnet launch and token listings on major exchanges.

Pi Network’s App Studio has gained attention for enabling users to build decentralized apps, but progress has been slow.

The upcoming TOKEN2049 event in Singapore is a significant opportunity for Pi Network. The event, scheduled for October 1-2, is set to feature a keynote by Pi Network founder Chengdiao Fan. The Pi community eagerly awaits answers regarding the future growth and development of the network. Specifically, they are looking for clarity on network upgrades, the Pi App Studio, and transparency regarding the $100 million Pi Ventures fund.

Fully Upgrading Pi Blockchain to Protocol Version 23

Pi Network has made progress with its blockchain upgrades. The Testnet1 upgrade recently transitioned from version 19 to version 22. Now, the Pi Core team is working to upgrade Testnet1 to version 23, which is a critical step forward. The version 23 upgrade will enhance the blockchain’s scalability and performance. It will also lay the technical foundation for a secure and stable mainnet.

Pi Network’s upgrade to version 23 aims to improve transaction handling. It will allow the network to process higher volumes of transactions while maintaining stability, making Pi Network more reliable and interoperable with other blockchain platforms. The Pi community, led by key figures such as Dr. Altcoin, expects this upgrade to occur sooner rather than later.

The community has been eagerly waiting for updates on the Pi blockchain’s progress. Dr. Altcoin, a popular Pi community member, urged the core team to accelerate this upgrade. “The faster we see these upgrades, the closer Pi Network gets to mainstream adoption,” said Dr. Altcoin.

A Clear Pi Network Roadmap and Key Milestones

Pi Network has yet to release a clear and definitive roadmap for its future. While the network boasts over 100 million users globally, its core team has remained tight-lipped about major developments. The Pi community remains in the dark about the mainnet launch and token listings on exchanges.

The core team promised to build an ecosystem with peer-to-peer transfers and decentralized applications. Yet, six years after the blockchain’s launch, Pi Network is still in a regulatory gray area. Investors and users are looking for transparency about the project’s timeline and next steps.

Pi Network’s leadership faces pressure to provide a clear roadmap to solidify community trust. Dr. Altcoin, representing the broader community, said,

The uncertainty surrounding the roadmap has caused some discontent among Pi Network supporters.

Progress Made with Pi App Studio

The Pi App Studio was introduced at the Pi2Day 2025 event, offering an AI-powered no-code platform. This platform enables users to create decentralized applications and chatbots within the Pi Browser. While 7,900 dApps were created within weeks of launch, updates on further progress have been scarce.

Community members like Woody Lightyear have voiced concerns about the difficulty in creating apps using the Pi App Studio. Despite the initial excitement, there is a growing need for clearer guidance and more features. The Pi Core team must address these concerns to maintain user engagement and ensure the platform’s success.

Pi Network’s leadership is expected to provide more details on the Pi App Studio’s development at TOKEN2049. This will likely include updates on new features and improvements to the platform. The community hopes that these changes will enhance the usability and attractiveness of Pi Network’s ecosystem.

Pi Network announced a $100 million Pi Ventures fund to boost adoption. The fund aims to support businesses and startups that drive real-world utility for Pi coins. However, the community is asking for greater transparency regarding how this capital is being allocated.

Dr. Altcoin emphasized the need for detailed disclosures about the fund’s activities and called for clear case studies to show Pi Ventures’ real-world impact. The Pi community wants assurance that the $100 million is being used effectively to support meaningful projects.

