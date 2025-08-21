Pi Network Gains Ulu Ventures Backing While PI Price Tests $0.33 Support

TLDR

  • Ulu Ventures has formally added Pi Network to its portfolio of companies.
  • The PI token is trading near record lows after weeks of heavy selling pressure.
  • Technical indicators show weak momentum and ongoing capital outflows from Pi Network.
  • PI is moving within a descending wedge pattern which often signals a potential reversal.
  • Support is holding around the $0.33 to $0.34 range despite repeated rejections at higher levels.

Pi Network faced renewed attention after Ulu Ventures officially added the project to its portfolio of companies. The move marked a significant show of confidence even as the PI token continued trading near historic lows. At present, PI trades at $0.3489, reflecting a decline of more than 22% in the past month.

The Pi token recently reached an all-time low of $0.33515, raising fresh concerns about continued selling pressure in the market. Current levels place the coin just above that low, as selling activity remains heavy across exchanges. Market analysts note centralized exchange holdings now stand at $414.6 million.

Despite institutional recognition, Pi Network struggles to build positive momentum, with technical indicators signaling prolonged weakness. The MACD remains negative, while the accumulation/distribution line highlights limited buying strength. Additionally, the Chaikin Money Flow shows ongoing capital outflows.

Pi Network Trades in Descending Wedge Pattern

On the daily chart, PI trades within a descending wedge pattern, generally seen as a potential reversal setup. The token has faced consistent rejection at the upper trendline, but support has held within the $0.33–$0.34 zone. Market observers state that Bollinger Bands now signal tightening volatility.

“The setup suggests an imminent move,” one analyst said, referring to the narrowing range and compressed trading conditions. However, momentum indicators still point to weakness, and capital flows remain negative. As a result, the next move could determine whether sentiment improves or deteriorates further.

If buyers defend the $0.33 support, a breakout could target the $0.42–$0.45 range. However, if the support fails, new lows may emerge quickly. Such a breakdown would expose Pi Network to further downside risk at a critical stage for the project.

PI Network
PI’s price action with indicators. | Source- TradingView

Ulu Ventures Signals Long-Term Confidence

Ulu Ventures originally joined Pi Network’s seed round in 2023, alongside 137 Ventures and Designer Fund. The firm has now officially listed Pi Network among its active portfolio companies, strengthening its association with the project. The recognition arrives during a period of intense market pressure.

For Pi Network’s community, known as Pioneers, the backing provides renewed reassurance. “Institutional investors still support the vision,” a community member noted, emphasizing the project’s long-term potential. The move highlights that significant backers continue to see value despite short-term challenges.

This endorsement could help stabilize sentiment as Pi Network works to build momentum for recovery. However, market conditions remain fragile, and trading volumes suggest caution remains widespread. Whether this support translates into price stability will depend on technical and market dynamics.

The post Pi Network Gains Ulu Ventures Backing While PI Price Tests $0.33 Support appeared first on Blockonomi.

