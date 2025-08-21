Pi Network Jumps Back Over $0.35, Experts Say These Two Cryptos Could Be Next To Rally

The Pi Network price has surged back above $0.35, reigniting excitement across the crypto community. With its mainnet launch and growing adoption, Pi coin is back in the spotlight and fueling speculation about which projects might be next to rally.

As the market gains momentum, analysts are pointing toward contenders like Layer Brett and BNB, both offering unique advantages. With presale opportunities and major innovations from BNB, the next breakout crypto could be closer than many expect.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

Unlike most meme token launches or well-known coins like BNB, Layer Brett is built on Ethereum Layer 2, enabling lightning-fast, low-cost transactions without sacrificing the security of the Ethereum mainnet.

This sets $LBRETT apart as a true DeFi coin, slashing gas fees to pennies and making it far more accessible than competitors like Shiba Inu, Pepe, or Bonk. With Ethereum Layer 2 adoption projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027, Layer Brett is well-positioned to grab a meaningful share of that market.

Key advantages of Layer Brett include:

Built on Ethereum Layer 2 for high-speed, low-cost transactions on a secure smart contracts platform

Presale access at just $0.0044, payable in ETH, USDT, or BNB

Staking rewards topping 12,580% APY, with early buyers enjoying rates as high as 55,000%

A $1 million giveaway and community campaigns driving engagement and growth

Staking rewards and early entry: the Pi coin effect

The recent rebound in Pi Network price has sparked renewed interest in staking and early-entry opportunities. Layer Brett offers gamified staking with no lockups, giving investors one of the most flexible ways to earn. With 25% of its fixed 10 billion supply allocated for staking, $LBRETT delivers rewards that rival or exceed many established DeFi platforms like BNB.

Just as Pi coin’s mainnet launch created new momentum and credibility, Layer Brett is echoing that wave of enthusiasm by offering transparent tokenomics, real utility, and some of the best staking incentives currently available in a crypto presale.

What makes Layer Brett different from Brett (original), Bonk, and other meme tokens

Brett (original) and Bonk both remain strong names in the meme coin space, but they fall short when compared to Layer Brett’s scalability and utility. Brett (original), despite being widely held and traded, faces bearish sentiment and lacks Ethereum Layer 2’s speed and efficiency.

Bonk has managed to capture attention with token burns and buybacks on Solana, but it does not provide the same combination of transparent tokenomics. On the other hand, BNB rivals the utility Layer Brett is offering, but in a different way.

With plans to integrate bridging solutions across chains, Layer Brett promises a broader utility that competitors like BNB are not strong in. This makes $LBRETT one of the most compelling low-cap meme coins for those looking toward the 2025 bull run.

Conclusion: Don’t miss the next big crypto rally

The rebound in Pi Network price highlights how quickly narratives can spark momentum and create new leaders in the market. Layer Brett’s presale is still live but moving fast, giving early investors the chance to buy $LBRETT at low entry prices and stake for extraordinary returns.

With Ethereum Layer 2 technology, massive staking rewards, and a strong community roadmap, Layer Brett has the potential to outperform established names like BNB, Brett (original), and Bonk.

As one of the most scalable meme coin projects ever built, it could be the next major rally in the crypto market.

The post Pi Network Jumps Back Over $0.35, Experts Say These Two Cryptos Could Be Next To Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.