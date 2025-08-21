Pi Network Jumps Back Over $0.35, Experts Say These Two Cryptos Could Be Next To Rally

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/21 18:00
Binance Coin
BNB$848.39+1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.011779+1.95%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+2.12%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5569+0.17%
Pi Network
PI$0.35728+1.85%

The Pi Network price has surged back above $0.35, reigniting excitement across the crypto community. With its mainnet launch and growing adoption, Pi coin is back in the spotlight and fueling speculation about which projects might be next to rally.

As the market gains momentum, analysts are pointing toward contenders like Layer Brett and BNB, both offering unique advantages. With presale opportunities and major innovations from BNB, the next breakout crypto could be closer than many expect.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

Unlike most meme token launches or well-known coins like BNB, Layer Brett is built on Ethereum Layer 2, enabling lightning-fast, low-cost transactions without sacrificing the security of the Ethereum mainnet.

This sets $LBRETT apart as a true DeFi coin, slashing gas fees to pennies and making it far more accessible than competitors like Shiba Inu, Pepe, or Bonk. With Ethereum Layer 2 adoption projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027, Layer Brett is well-positioned to grab a meaningful share of that market.

Key advantages of Layer Brett include:

  • Built on Ethereum Layer 2 for high-speed, low-cost transactions on a secure smart contracts platform
  • Presale access at just $0.0044, payable in ETH, USDT, or BNB
  • Staking rewards topping 12,580% APY, with early buyers enjoying rates as high as 55,000%
  • A $1 million giveaway and community campaigns driving engagement and growth

Staking rewards and early entry: the Pi coin effect

The recent rebound in Pi Network price has sparked renewed interest in staking and early-entry opportunities. Layer Brett offers gamified staking with no lockups, giving investors one of the most flexible ways to earn. With 25% of its fixed 10 billion supply allocated for staking, $LBRETT delivers rewards that rival or exceed many established DeFi platforms like BNB.

Just as Pi coin’s mainnet launch created new momentum and credibility, Layer Brett is echoing that wave of enthusiasm by offering transparent tokenomics, real utility, and some of the best staking incentives currently available in a crypto presale.

What makes Layer Brett different from Brett (original), Bonk, and other meme tokens

Brett (original) and Bonk both remain strong names in the meme coin space, but they fall short when compared to Layer Brett’s scalability and utility. Brett (original), despite being widely held and traded, faces bearish sentiment and lacks Ethereum Layer 2’s speed and efficiency.

Bonk has managed to capture attention with token burns and buybacks on Solana, but it does not provide the same combination of transparent tokenomics. On the other hand, BNB rivals the utility Layer Brett is offering, but in a different way.

With plans to integrate bridging solutions across chains, Layer Brett promises a broader utility that competitors like BNB are not strong in. This makes $LBRETT one of the most compelling low-cap meme coins for those looking toward the 2025 bull run.

Conclusion: Don’t miss the next big crypto rally

The rebound in Pi Network price highlights how quickly narratives can spark momentum and create new leaders in the market. Layer Brett’s presale is still live but moving fast, giving early investors the chance to buy $LBRETT at low entry prices and stake for extraordinary returns.

With Ethereum Layer 2 technology, massive staking rewards, and a strong community roadmap, Layer Brett has the potential to outperform established names like BNB, Brett (original), and Bonk.

As one of the most scalable meme coin projects ever built, it could be the next major rally in the crypto market.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Pi Network Jumps Back Over $0.35, Experts Say These Two Cryptos Could Be Next To Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) becomes 2025's hottest viral meme coin in crypto with Layer 2 technology, $777k giveaway, and $10M raised in presale.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5605+0.68%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000104+0.09%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0955-5.44%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 19:15
Partager
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance, which is one of the recent additions to the Ethereum ecosystem, is emerging in new stature following the fact that it has invited comparisons with meme-coin giant Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently worth $0.035 in presale stage 6. Early investors in the project are assured of a minimum 400% return […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+0.89%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601+0.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002507+5.33%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 19:30
Partager
Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Some projects are gaining currency with their distinct potential and significant sponsorship of investors.
Solana
SOL$184.34+1.36%
XRP
XRP$2.9049+0.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-1.87%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/21 17:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

YZY price prediction: Can hype sustain YZY above $1?

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets