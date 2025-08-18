Pi Network Moderator Hints at Second Migration Amid Referral Bonus Transfer Delays

A Pi Network moderator has suggested the possibility of a second mainnet migration in 2025. This fresh comment led to renewed excitement in the Pi community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pi Network Moderator Suggests Second Migration Could Happen

Pi community influencer Woody Lightyear highlighted in a recent X post that a Pi Network moderator had just confirmed that a second migration was possible. The conversation began when a community member responded to concerns about the long delays in transferring referral bonuses and unverified balances.

He acknowledged that while the first migration has been ongoing for years, a second migration this year is possible. According to him, this step might motivate Pioneers to stay engaged and continue contributing to the ecosystem’s growth.

Supporting this claim, The Times of PiNetwork clarified that the second mainnet migration would focus on moving tokens that remain unmigrated. This targets referral mining bonuses and balances linked to users who have recently completed KYC. They also shared Pi mods know more than they let on.

Migration in Pi Network terms refers to transferring user accounts and balances from the enclosed testnet to the live mainnet. This critical process unlocks the real utility of Pi coins. It allows the coins to be used across decentralized applications and other services.

The first migration established the foundation, proving the system’s scalability and bringing early adopters onto the mainnet. A second migration could expand the number of active wallets and increase liquidity.

However, analysts say this may be delayed for an extended period. They shared that the Pi Core Team is likely cautious about releasing all tokens too soon. With Pi’s price fluctuating between $0.3 and $0.40 recently, a premature release could see many holders selling and leaving the ecosystem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent Pi Ecoystem Developments Backing The Claim

Hints of a second migration gained traction after the Pi Core Team issued a reminder for users to complete two-factor authentication in their Pi Wallets. This is a core part of the mainnet migration checklist. While framed as a security measure, the timing increased speculation that another large-scale migration could be planned.

At the same time, Pi Network is moving to boost real-world utility. The launch of the Pi Hackathon invites developers to create decentralized apps for the ecosystem. The hackathon can create lasting interest by encouraging meaningful projects. This groundwork can help maintain demand after migration is finished.

Beyond migration, Pi Network could also benefit from developments in blockchain tokenization. The ERC-3643 Association, which promotes tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), recently welcomed Stellar, a close partner in Pi’s infrastructure. Pi Network may be positioned to participate in regulated digital asset markets as a result of this action.

The Pi Core Team has not yet provided confirmation, but it is hard to ignore the indications. A second migration would resolve long-standing frustrations around referral bonuses and delayed balances, while also growing the number of pioneers participating fully on mainnet.