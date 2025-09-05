Pi Network News And Pepe Coin Updates Overlooked As Analysts Predict Strong Meme Rally From Layer Brett

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:36
RealLink
REAL$0.06067+2.03%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014508+2.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09496-3.20%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000326-0.21%
Capverse
CAP$0.12234+77.97%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5036+0.35%
Pi Network
PI$0.34376+0.30%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000962+0.94%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002478+2.52%
Crypto News

Crypto markets are brimming with chatter around Pi Network news and minor Pepe Coin updates, but the real momentum is building elsewhere.

While both Pi and Pepe grab headlines, traders and analysts are increasingly pointing to Layer Brett, a presale meme coin with Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, as the top asymmetric bet for 2025. Its presale has already pulled in nearly $2.6 million at an entry price of $0.0053, and whales rotating out of tired plays like PEPE and Pi are seeing it as the clear meme torchbearer of the next cycle.

Pi Network news: Decline leaves investors frustrated

Despite occasional buzz, Pi Network news has mostly been about its decline. Once hyped as a “mobile-first” crypto project with billions of signups, Pi has failed to deliver liquidity or utility. Its price collapsed to all-time lows, and attempts to reignite community enthusiasm have looked more like coping than conviction. For many traders, Pi has become a classic “here today, gone tomorrow” story.

Crypto socials are filled with Pi holders expressing regret and openly admitting they’ve been rotating into newer meme plays. Analysts describe Pi as “a closed chapter,” with the liquidity that once fueled it now flowing into stronger, narrative-driven ecosystems like Ethereum Layer 2s. That’s where Layer Brett enters the frame.

Pepe’s upside looks tapped out

The case of Pepe Coin is no less telling. Launched as a pure meme token, Pepe rode viral momentum to staggering early returns. But that very surge has made its future less attractive. With a multi-billion-dollar market cap already, Pepe requires extraordinary capital inflows to move the needle — inflows that are increasingly unlikely as smarter plays gain attention.

Without meaningful infrastructure or DeFi adoption, Pepe risks fading into the background as a nostalgic relic, much like Dogecoin after its 2021 run.

Layer Brett’s edge: real infra, meme virality

Against this backdrop, Layer Brett is thriving. Unlike Pi and Pepe, it isn’t just a meme but a Layer 2 Ethereum project. That means ultra-low gas fees, near-instant transactions, and staking rewards that remain some of the most eye-catching in the industry. Early adopters can access yields in the thousands of percent while positioning themselves for long-term upside fueled by Ethereum’s growth.

Ethereum remains the backbone of DeFi, NFTs, and institutional adoption. With forecasts placing ETH in the $7,000–$10,000 band in 2026, capital will continue spilling downstream into Layer 2 ecosystems. Layer Brett is uniquely positioned to absorb this liquidity, combining meme appeal with actual infrastructure. That one-two punch gives it something Pi never had and Pepe never will.

Pi Coin vs. PEPE vs. Layer Brett: $LBRETT takes the cake

While Pi Network news and Pepe Coin chatter may dominate headlines, the truth is that both projects represent diminishing returns. Pi has sunk into irrelevance, and Pepe’s massive early pump has closed the door on life-changing upside.

With nearly $2.6 million raised and a growing army of retail buyers, Layer Brett is securing both the financial and cultural capital needed for explosive growth. Analysts forecast that as Layer Brett exits presale and hits exchanges, it could post a 30x–100x move — far beyond what Pi or Pepe can realistically achieve from current valuations.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0053. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-network-news-and-pepe-coin-updates-overlooked-as-analysts-predict-strong-meme-rally-from-layer-brett/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004518+0.22%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132052+2.47%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Partager
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Partager
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+2.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21271+1.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report