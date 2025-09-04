The post Pi Network News: First DeFi Game Goes Live On Pi, Is A Rally Coming? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On Wednesday, Pi Network hit a new milestone with the launch of PiOnline, a new DeFi game with farming and staking rewards. The game is designed to approach players by offering a community-driven gaming experience. Could this increase the Pi adoption rate and price?

Pi Network Launches PiOnline

In a recent X post, Pi News Media revealed that the PiOnline Game has officially gone live on the Pi browser. The game starts with “Genesis Farm,” where players can cultivate land, grow crops, and harvest returns on their floating farm.

Unlike traditional games, it is fully DeFi-native by integrating financial features directly into the gameplay. To boost this feature even further, a battle royal mode is also expected to launch by the end of September.

Pi News wrote, “Battle Royale mode set to launch by the end of September! Play and earn: Integrating DeFi, RWA, and DAO, it creates a truly interconnected virtual-real economic ecosystem!”

Moreover, the game introduces a dual token system, PIOL and SEED. PIOL is the governance token, while the latter is the in-game currency. This system enables players to stake tokens and receive rewards, up to 12.8% per year.

Can PiOnline Boost Pi Adoption Rate?

The team of Pi Network has been constantly dropping headlines of new creations. Back in May, it launched FruityPi, the first game in the Pi Network ecosystem, and then it launched over 150 million tokens in August. It also plans to launch millions of tokens in September while developing some updates in its internal system.

All this shows the network’s interactive mechanics with the user, which could potentially increase the adoption rate. However, the outcome didn’t turn out how it had planned.

Pi is currently trading at $0.3479, showing a slight decline from its recent price. Despite the recent developments, including the Network’s sponsorship of the Token2049 event in Singapore, the price remains close to its all-time low. Now, with the game launch, Pi hopes to boost its adoption rate, which may push the price higher.