Pi Network News: First DeFi Game Goes Live On Pi, Is A Rally Coming?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/04 20:23
Pi Network Won’t Be Ready for Mass Adoption Until 2030, Says Crypto Analyst

The post Pi Network News: First DeFi Game Goes Live On Pi, Is A Rally Coming? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On Wednesday, Pi Network hit a new milestone with the launch of PiOnline, a new DeFi game with farming and staking rewards. The game is designed to approach players by offering a community-driven gaming experience. Could this increase the Pi adoption rate and price?

Pi Network Launches PiOnline

In a recent X post, Pi News Media revealed that the PiOnline Game has officially gone live on the Pi browser. The game starts with “Genesis Farm,” where players can cultivate land, grow crops, and harvest returns on their floating farm. 

Unlike traditional games, it is fully DeFi-native by integrating financial features directly into the gameplay. To boost this feature even further, a battle royal mode is also expected to launch by the end of September. 

Pi News wrote, “Battle Royale mode set to launch by the end of September! Play and earn: Integrating DeFi, RWA, and DAO, it creates a truly interconnected virtual-real economic ecosystem!”

Moreover, the game introduces a dual token system, PIOL and SEED. PIOL is the governance token, while the latter is the in-game currency. This system enables players to stake tokens and receive rewards, up to 12.8% per year.

Can PiOnline Boost Pi Adoption Rate?

The team of Pi Network has been constantly dropping headlines of new creations. Back in May, it launched FruityPi, the first game in the Pi Network ecosystem, and then it launched over 150 million tokens in August. It also plans to launch millions of tokens in September while developing some updates in its internal system. 

All this shows the network’s interactive mechanics with the user, which could potentially increase the adoption rate. However, the outcome didn’t turn out how it had planned.

Pi is currently trading at $0.3479, showing a slight decline from its recent price. Despite the recent developments, including the Network’s sponsorship of the Token2049 event in Singapore, the price remains close to its all-time low. Now, with the game launch, Pi hopes to boost its adoption rate, which may push the price higher. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
After Singapore's Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
