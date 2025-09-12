The post Pi Network News: Rich List Shows Pi Whales Holding Over 10 Million Coins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Over the past few months, Pi has been the center of attention for many. Its constant price plunge stirred talks of losing credibility. But now, for the first time in the month, the coin finally reached $0.3577, which is 3.5% higher compared to its value a week ago.

But despite the obstacles, some investors remained positive, while increasing their Pi accumulation. PiScan statistics show that Pi whales are holding more than 10 million Pi coins, worth at least $3.5 million at the present price. It also shows that just 22 wallets control over 10 million Pi.

Here’s the rich list to understand the categories of the biggest Pi holders.

Rich List in Pi 2025

Category Balance Range of Pi USD Value Accounts % of Total Supply Whales Over 10.0 million Over $3,577,000 22 0.0001% Sharks 1.0M – 10.0M $357,700 – $3,577,000 9,987 0.0628% Dolphins 100.0K – 1.0M $35,770 – $357,700 356 0.0022% Tunas 10.0K – 100.0K $3,577 – $35,770 6,495 0.0409% Fish 1.0K – 10.0K $358 – $3,577 224,487 1.4127% Shrimps 100.00 – 1.0K $36 – $358 1,026,053 6.4568% Plankton 10.00 – 100.00 $4 – $36 1,181,868 7.4373% Microbes 0.00 – 10.00 $0 – $4 13,441,726 84.5871% Total 15,890,994 100%

Pi Foundation remains the top holder of the coin with 52,248,900,010 Pi, valued at over $18 billion. This rich list shows that Pi Network remains dominated by a tiny number of enormous holders, while over 13 million people hold only a small amount of Pi.

Pi Renews Confidence in Investors

The team of Pi Network is putting constant efforts into developing the system and boosting the adoption rate. But none seem to work out lately. Then, a whale bought 441,549 Pi, which signalled some optimism about the token’s long-term potential.

To keep the confidence in investors, Pi Network said, “$Pi is going to print the largest green candle in crypto history, hands down, and you will be proud you never gave up on PI.”