Pi Network News Today: Pi Coin Price Hits New All-Time Low at $0.2552

Over the past few months, Pi coin has been struggling to keep above its all-time low of $0.33. However, despite putting constant efforts and launching new features to drive adoption, Pi Network failed to maintain a steady figure. It recently dropped to $0.2552, making a new record for all-time low.

Pi Network Price Hits a New Low

According to recent data, the coin has now dropped 90.02% from its peak of $2.99. With the new plunge, the trading volume has also fallen to $94 million with a market cap of $2.417 billion. Right now, Pi is trading at $0.2953, which is approximately 16% higher than its lowest price.

Pi coin reached nearly $3 in February 2025, showing a surge in price and growing interest in the coin. However, the excitement quickly faded after it began trading on external exchanges, and by September 2025, Pi lost 80% of its value.

Pi Coin Price Analysis

After witnessing the new dip, Pi users are now flooding social media with backlash. Some users even expect a further price drop to $0.05, as the network prepares for more token unlocking.

Previously, when Pi plummeted to $0.3304 in August 2025, many investors started losing hope in the token. Multiple investors even gave up on the coin and sold their shares. However, despite the downfall, some investors and analysts remained optimistic about Pi and continue to accumulate their holdings.

A mystery wallet scooped up 331 million Pi over the past few months, worth around $148.5 million at the time. This move somewhat boosted the confidence among investors and encouraged increased adoption.

Pi Team’s Long-Term Optimism

Even with the ongoing complications, the Pi community remains strong and hopeful. A few days ago, Pi Network confirmed that it successfully upgraded to protocol version 22 as part of a gradual upgrade process from version 19 to version 23. Besides that, Pi Team also announced that it will join the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore on October 1-2, 2025.

Although the network has not witnessed a wide adoption rate or price surge yet, the team continues to develop the platform. They hope that Pi will soon overcome these struggles and will maintain a steady price.