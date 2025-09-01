Pi Network (PI) Price: Trading at $0.38 as Version 23 Protocol Upgrade Announced

The Pi Network cryptocurrency is showing signs of a potential recovery after months of bearish price action. Recent developments including operating system expansion, a major protocol upgrade, and inclusion in new exchange-traded products have contributed to renewed optimism in the market.
Pi Network recently announced support for Linux nodes. This expansion means the network now operates across three major operating systems, improving accessibility for users.
According to the official release, this move will make automatic updates easier to manage. The team has positioned this as part of their strategy to increase the network’s reach.
The Pi team also revealed plans for a significant protocol upgrade. The upcoming version 23 will introduce several new features to the network.
Among these improvements are smart contracts without intermediaries. This would allow for more complex applications to run on the Pi blockchain.
The upgrade also aims to bring Pi Network in line with current market trends. Version 23 will introduce support for real-world assets including stocks, real estate, and commodities.
AI integration is another feature planned for the version 23 protocol upgrade. These developments may help Pi Network compete with other blockchain projects that have embraced similar technology.
The upgrade is expected to move Pi Network toward greater decentralization. This addresses a common criticism of the project from blockchain purists.
In contrast to the broader cryptocurrency market, Pi coin showed strength over the past week. While the total crypto market cap fell by 3.6%, Pi coin gained over 9% during the same period.
This performance suggests Pi may be decoupling from general market trends. The token had been struggling since February, making this reversal particularly noteworthy.
Pi coin currently trades at $0.38, still down about 87% from its all-time high. However, technical indicators suggest momentum may be building.Pi Network Price on CoinGecko
Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Money Flow Index (MFI) have shown significant upside over the last four weeks. These metrics indicate increasing momentum and liquidity flowing into the token.
A major development for Pi came with the announcement from Valour Funds. The digital assets ETP issuer launched eight new cryptocurrency ETPs, with Pi coin included in the lineup.
This inclusion opens Pi to more traditional investment channels. The Pi coin ETP could bring mainstream adoption by allowing investment through stock markets.
Valour’s move potentially exposes Pi to institutional investors. This type of access can bring substantial liquidity to cryptocurrencies.
The Linux node release and upcoming protocol changes appear to be a response to community criticism. The Pi Network team had previously faced backlash for a lack of development updates.
Pi Network’s recent price action may indicate market approval of these changes. The positive performance during a down week for most cryptocurrencies suggests renewed interest in the project.
The upcoming version 23 upgrade appears to be the most significant catalyst on the horizon. If successfully implemented, the new features could strengthen Pi’s position in the competitive cryptocurrency landscape.
Pi coin traded at $0.38 at press time, showing resilience despite broader market weakness
