Pi Network Price Forecast: PI consolidates while advancing Stellar protocol upgrade

Par : Fxstreet
2025/09/18 19:30
Movement
MOVE$0.1342+6.93%
Pi Network
PI$0.35818+0.66%
  • Pi Network’s declining trend takes a sideways shift in a consolidation range. 
  • Pi Network is progressing with the network upgrade to the Stellar protocol version 23. 
  • Technical indicators suggest a lack of momentum following a descending channel breakout.

Pi Network (PI) price sustains a steady move in a tight range above $0.3500 at press time on Thursday, extending the sideways trend. The consolidation phase marks an end to the prevailing downfall, which holds the fate of the upcoming trend. Meanwhile, Pi Network is progressing with the upgrade to the Stellar protocol version 23. 

Pi Network Testnet 1 successfully shifts to version 23

Pi Network announced a successful protocol upgrade by shifting the Testnet 1 blockchain to the Stellar protocol version 23 from version 19. Following this, the core team will now focus on updating the Testnet 2 following the Mainnet upgrade. 

https://x.com/PiCoreTeam/status/1967995638190313522

The new upgraded version will bring smart contracts functionality, as previously mentioned by FXStreet. However, the community remains in the dark on the progress, while the core team has shared the possibility of planned network outages during the implementation. 

The Testnet 1 shifts failed to uplift the investors' sentiment surrounding Pi Network, as PI remains in a steady state around $0.3500. Still, the upcoming upgrade to the Testnet 2 will mark a step closer to the Mainnet receiving smart contract features, which could act as a catalyst. 

Pi Network’s channel breakout remains trapped in a range 

PI trades above $0.3500 at press time on Thursday, following three consecutive indecisive daily candles, which highlight the low volatility movement. The price action displays a range formed between the $0.4000 ceiling and the $0.3220 support floor. 

Validating the consolidation, the converging Keltner channels shift from a downward trend, indicating lowered volatility. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves flat in the neutral zone at 49, which suggests a lack of momentum and indecisiveness among trades.

Still, the Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL) increases to -289.83 million from -345 million on Sunday, which indicates a reduction in selling pressure. 

Looking up, if PI sustains a daily close above the $0.4000 ceiling, it would mark an end to the streak of lower highs on the daily chart and the consolidation range breakout. More so, the mobile mining cryptocurrency could rebound to the $0.5032 level, last tested on July 22. 

However, a drop below $0.3220 would invalidate the previous falling channel pattern breakout and result in a downside conclusion to the consolidation phase. This could extend the decline to the $0.3000 round figure.

Crypto ETF FAQs

An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.

Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.

Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.

The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Your daily access to the backroom
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/18 16:53
Partager
Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.   Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors.  Through this […] The post Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812+1.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01714-2.00%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 19:00
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447+7.18%
Chainlink
LINK$24.32+6.10%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!