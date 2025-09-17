Pi Network Price Prediction: Is Pi Coin Heading To $0 In 2026?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/17 17:38
Remittix

The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Is Pi Coin Heading To $0 In 2026? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

After a brief period of optimism around crypto circles worldwide, analysts have provided a grim outlook on the future of Pi Network as the ongoing bull market intensifies. There have been ongoing debates within the crypto industry about the Pi Network price prediction and where the token may be headed in the short and long term.

The general sentiment is that it could go on an extended price dip that sees its value fall to zero. While nothing is set in stone yet, the situation is one that definitely merits watching.

Remittix

Analysts Deliver Unlikely Pi Network Price Prediction As Ongoing Bull Market Intensifies

According to recent reports, analysts have thrown to the wind any recent Pi Network price prediction, stating that the likelihood of the token mooning in the current cycle is near zero. If they are right, Pi network could embark on a drastic price dip that sees its value fall gradually till it gets to zero. Analysts have not yet provided valid reasons for this conclusion, making this space one to watch out for, definitely. 

Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, is back among the headlines following the recent launch of its mega referral rewards program. The move comes after the project announced its latest milestone achievement: crossing $25.8 million in its ongoing presale. 

Remittix Draws Closer To $30 Million Mark In Ongoing Presale, Announces New Incentive Progra

Upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has launched a brand new incentive program for new and existing nears following its latest milestone achievement: crossing $25 million in its ongoing presale. Currently at $25.8 million, Remittix is on course to surpass the psychological $30 million barrier, making it one of the top presales in the crypto landscape currently. 

The mechanics of Remittix’s new incentive program are simple. Existing users are encouraged to refer new users to the platform and stand the chance to win 15% in USDT rewards for every token purchase they make. Furthermore, these rewards are paid out instantly, and there is no cap on how much each user can earn from the program. 

Remittix is highly rated in the crypto industry, and is expected to transform the global payments scene with innovative features and services, such as: 

  • Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide
  • 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users 
  • Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

