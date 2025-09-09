The post Pi Network Price Prediction: PI Coin Latest News As Investors Scurry To Snap Up Layer Brett Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto world is ruthless. Even the best of coins have been beaten by smaller coins that offer better opportunities. This is the case with Pi Coin. Creating a stir during its mobile mining days, its lack of delivery means new coins are overtaking it.

While Pi Network has been in the headlines recently, Layer Brett is capturing significant attention. This vibrant, utility-driven Ethereum Layer 2 solution is in presale, but Pi Coin holders are moving to it. Why? Simple: L2 tech, meme mania, and insane rewards.

The booming market for Layer 2s

The crypto landscape is seeing an unprecedented demand for scalable solutions, with Ethereum Layer 2s projected to handle over $10 trillion annually by 2027. Traditional Layer 1 blockchains, robust as they are, often buckle under congestion, leading to slow transactions and eye-watering gas fees. This is where Layer 2s like Arbitrum and Optimism shine.

But Layer Brett is stepping into this arena with a fresh, community-first approach, promising to process 10,000 TPS with gas fees as low as $0.0001. That’s serious speed.

Then there is the meme aspect. Layer Brett isn’t just riding the meme wave; it’s building a whole new ocean. Meme coins have the hype, but nothing to back them. Layer Brett has both. And LBRETT offers incredible staking benefits, with early buyers locking in as much as 850% APY (though this figure naturally decreases as more people stake, so urgency is real).

It’s a low-cap crypto gem promising both meme energy and real technological substance.

Layer Brett’s potential in markets

Imagine a DeFi coin that combines viral appeal with industrial-grade efficiency, along with self-custody and no KYC requirements. That’s Layer Brett. Its unique blend of speed, low fees, and staking rewards positions it to not only capture the imagination of meme coin enthusiasts but also attract serious DeFi users.

With a total supply of 10 billion tokens and 25% allocated to staking rewards, its tokenomics are designed for long-term growth and community empowerment. This is a project that’s not merely chasing trends; it’s setting new benchmarks for meme-utility hybrids in the Web3 space.

Pi Network: Navigating a volatile path

Meanwhile, the narrative around Pi Network and its PI Coin remains complex. After the much-anticipated open mainnet launch in February 2025, Pi Coin saw an all-time high of $2.97.

However, early enthusiasm quickly faded as price volatility took hold, sending the token tumbling to around $0.45. With a market cap of $3.47 billion, PI faces ongoing challenges, particularly concerning the vast supply of unreleased PI tokens slated for gradual unlocking through 2027-2028. This looming supply creates significant selling pressure, leaving many PI holders in a state of uncertainty.

Layer Brett presale on fire

When you look at the landscape, it’s clear: while projects like PI grapple with post-mainnet price discovery and token unlocks, Layer Brett offers a clear path forward.

It provides immediate, tangible utility through its Ethereum Layer 2 architecture, coupled with hyper staking. Early entry into Layer Brett’s presale at $0.0055 could be your ticket to explosive gains, especially when compared to the established but currently struggling PI.

The $1 million giveaway also adds an extra layer of excitement. Layer Brett is still in its presale stages, and as PI traders move in, your opportunity may not be around much longer.

