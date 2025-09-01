Pi Network Price Prediction: Pi Network May Breakout In September But This RWA Altcoin Will Rise 10X Before December

The extended crypto rally is being touted to work in favor of coins like Pi Network, known for its decentralized mining operations, and Avalon X (AVLX), the real-estate tokenization project holding the investors by its charm.

Is Pi Network Ready To Breakout From Its All-Time Low

Pi Network’s core team announced the long-awaited release of its Linux Node version. The community had been requesting this upgrade for quite a few years. Once the upgrade is live, Pioneers in the Pi ecosystem will be able to run blockchain nodes on their Linux operating system.

The Testnet begins this week, followed by Testnet 2 and the Mainnet release in the coming weeks. The catch, however, is that the blockchain will face planned outages as part of the upgrade.

The enthusiasm has led to the Pi token jumping by 7% from its new all-time low. It is trading at $0.36.

Source: Coingecko

Analysts suggest that the jump is temporary, and the coin will see further downsides with the upcoming multi-million token unlocks in the next 30 days.

The sentiment is mixed, and Pi Network rising consistently is a far-off possibility, let alone fulfilling its price prediction.

Will Avalon X generate 10x returns for investors?

The crypto market is reconfiguring itself as it nears greater adoption and institutional acceptance. Robust use cases like tokenization, DePINs, AI agents, and DeFAI are finding new takers and builders.

Among the RWA tokenization projects, Avalon X is stirring a symphony of narratives on how real estate can be disrupted using tokenization. By marrying intentionally-built utility tokens to actual properties built by Grupo Avalon, Avalon X is giving a new face to blockchain-based real estate projects.

Grupo Avalon has $548 million worth of projects underway in the Dominican Republic, and a total project pipeline of nearly $1 billion. Instead of the ownership model that most real estate tokenisation projects follow, Avalon ties tiered benefits with its native token, AVLX.

For instance, under the gold tier, a $500-$2,500 investment during the presale will give you an additional 10% bonus on AVLX tokens. Similarly, the Diamond tier ($2,500-$7,500) gives a 15% additional bonus on presale tokens, a 20% discount on stays, and guaranteed whitelist access on Avalon offerings. The Platinum tier (above $7,500) offers a 25% bonus, clubhouse access, other priority services, a 50% discount on all Avalon stays, and a lot more.

You can also grab a chance to win $1 million, which can be won by 10 users who will get $100k each by investing just $100, or win an Eco Valley townhouse by putting in $250 in AVLX tokens in two different giveaways.

Eco Valley Townhouse Giveaway

AVLX or Pi: Which Token Will Explode in the Coming Months

Pi network has been seeing a decreased interest in recent months, and despite its upcoming upgrades, a massive bull run is unlikely. On the other hand, Avalon X is a product-focused project delivering on-ground utilities via a transparent blockchain setup.

Moreover, robust risk management and rotating capital within the project ecosystem are appearing highly lucrative to investors. The platform’s smart contracts are audited by third parties. AVLX tokenomics is deflationary and bound to make AVLX tokens scarce and more valuable in the long run. Plus, clear use cases attached to the tokens will only make the tokens a great catch.

