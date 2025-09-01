Pi Network Price Prediction: Pi Network May Breakout In September But This RWA Altcoin Will Rise 10X Before December

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/01 20:30
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012653-5.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005956-19.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.011485-3.97%
MAY
MAY$0.04302-3.75%
Pi Network
PI$0.34243-5.84%
Allo
RWA$0.004535-6.22%

The extended crypto rally is being touted to work in favor of coins like Pi Network, known for its decentralized mining operations, and Avalon X (AVLX), the real-estate tokenization project holding the investors by its charm.

Is Pi Network Ready To Breakout From Its All-Time Low

Pi Network’s core team announced the long-awaited release of its Linux Node version. The community had been requesting this upgrade for quite a few years. Once the upgrade is live, Pioneers in the Pi ecosystem will be able to run blockchain nodes on their Linux operating system.

The Testnet begins this week, followed by Testnet 2 and the Mainnet release in the coming weeks. The catch, however, is that the blockchain will face planned outages as part of the upgrade.

The enthusiasm has led to the Pi token jumping by 7% from its new all-time low. It is trading at $0.36.

Source: Coingecko

Analysts suggest that the jump is temporary, and the coin will see further downsides with the upcoming multi-million token unlocks in the next 30 days.

The sentiment is mixed, and Pi Network rising consistently is a far-off possibility, let alone fulfilling its price prediction.

Will Avalon X generate 10x returns for investors?

The crypto market is reconfiguring itself as it nears greater adoption and institutional acceptance. Robust use cases like tokenization, DePINs, AI agents, and DeFAI are finding new takers and builders.

Among the RWA tokenization projects, Avalon X is stirring a symphony of narratives on how real estate can be disrupted using tokenization. By marrying intentionally-built utility tokens to actual properties built by Grupo Avalon, Avalon X is giving a new face to blockchain-based real estate projects.

Grupo Avalon has $548 million worth of projects underway in the Dominican Republic, and a total project pipeline of nearly $1 billion. Instead of the ownership model that most real estate tokenisation projects follow, Avalon ties tiered benefits with its native token, AVLX.

For instance, under the gold tier, a $500-$2,500 investment during the presale will give you an additional 10% bonus on AVLX tokens. Similarly, the Diamond tier ($2,500-$7,500) gives a 15% additional bonus on presale tokens, a 20% discount on stays, and guaranteed whitelist access on Avalon offerings. The Platinum tier (above $7,500) offers a 25% bonus, clubhouse access, other priority services, a 50% discount on all Avalon stays, and a lot more.

You can also grab a chance to win $1 million, which can be won by 10 users who will get $100k each by investing just $100, or win an Eco Valley townhouse by putting in $250 in AVLX tokens in two different giveaways.

Eco Valley Townhouse Giveaway

AVLX or Pi: Which Token Will Explode in the Coming Months

Pi network has been seeing a decreased interest in recent months, and despite its upcoming upgrades, a massive bull run is unlikely. On the other hand, Avalon X is a product-focused project delivering on-ground utilities via a transparent blockchain setup.

Moreover, robust risk management and rotating capital within the project ecosystem are appearing highly lucrative to investors. The platform’s smart contracts are audited by third parties. AVLX tokenomics is deflationary and bound to make AVLX tokens scarce and more valuable in the long run. Plus, clear use cases attached to the tokens will only make the tokens a great catch.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io/

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Pi Network May Breakout In September But This RWA Altcoin Will Rise 10X Before December appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2569+413.80%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11618-3.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01231-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Partager
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.0000208-7.43%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Partager
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$109,033.1+0.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,388.91-1.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 21:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts