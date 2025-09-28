TLDR PI’s ATR has dropped to 0.0234, indicating weak market momentum. Pi Network’s price remains below the 20-day EMA, showing bearish trends. Support at $0.2565 faces pressure, risking a drop back to the all-time low. PI struggles to break resistance at $0.2917, reinforcing downward sentiment. Pi Network’s native token, PI, is facing troubling signs as [...] The post Pi Network Price Struggles as Market Indicators Point to Further Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR PI’s ATR has dropped to 0.0234, indicating weak market momentum. Pi Network’s price remains below the 20-day EMA, showing bearish trends. Support at $0.2565 faces pressure, risking a drop back to the all-time low. PI struggles to break resistance at $0.2917, reinforcing downward sentiment. Pi Network’s native token, PI, is facing troubling signs as [...] The post Pi Network Price Struggles as Market Indicators Point to Further Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.

Pi Network Price Struggles as Market Indicators Point to Further Decline

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/28 04:08
Pi Network
PI$0.26876-1.30%
Artrade
ATR$0.009263+0.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01184+0.08%

TLDR

  • PI’s ATR has dropped to 0.0234, indicating weak market momentum.
  • Pi Network’s price remains below the 20-day EMA, showing bearish trends.
  • Support at $0.2565 faces pressure, risking a drop back to the all-time low.
  • PI struggles to break resistance at $0.2917, reinforcing downward sentiment.

Pi Network’s native token, PI, is facing troubling signs as its price continues to stagnate. Since hitting an all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22, PI has been trapped in a sideways trading pattern, oscillating between key support and resistance levels. Weakening momentum, reflected by several market indicators, raises concerns that the token could soon break below its current support, leading to another potential price drop.

Weak Momentum and Low Trader Participation

The current price action for PI highlights a decline in market activity. The token’s Average True Range (ATR), which measures price fluctuations, has steadily fallen to 0.0234. This suggests that the level of price movement is shrinking, which typically signals weakening trader participation.

With less market volatility, there is a reduction in both buying and selling pressure, pointing to a possible continuation of the sideways trend or even a breakdown below critical support levels.

The decrease in the ATR could indicate that traders are hesitant to engage with PI at its current price range. As fewer participants enter the market, the chances of the price sliding further down increase. If this trend persists, the support at $0.2565 could be tested, and if it fails to hold, PI may revisit its all-time low.

Struggling Below Key Resistance Levels

Another critical factor influencing PI’s outlook is its position relative to the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This moving average is currently acting as a dynamic resistance point, sitting just above the token’s current price at $0.3185.

The 20-day EMA is a key indicator of short-term price trends. When the price is below this moving average, it suggests that sellers are in control, and there is a lack of upward momentum.

PI Average True Range

At the moment, PI has failed to break above this resistance, confirming that bearish sentiment is prevalent in the market. The token’s inability to climb above the 20-day EMA raises the likelihood of further downside pressure. Traders are showing little interest in pushing the price higher, which suggests the bearish trend is likely to persist unless there is a notable shift in market sentiment.

Risk of Breaking Support Levels

The combination of weak momentum and resistance at the 20-day EMA creates a concerning technical setup for PI. As the token trades closer to its support at $0.2565, there is a growing risk of a price breakdown.

If this support level fails to hold, PI could move towards its all-time low of $0.1842. This would mark another significant drop for the token, further solidifying the bearish outlook for the short-term future.

Given the current market conditions, PI seems vulnerable to more selling pressure. With dwindling participation and a lack of positive news or developments to boost sentiment, the risks of a further decline outweigh any potential for a short-term rally.

Potential for a Reversal

While the bearish outlook is dominant, there is still a possibility of a price reversal if market sentiment improves. A positive shift could allow PI to break through its resistance at $0.2917.

If this level is surpassed, the token could start to recover, potentially reclaiming the 20-day EMA and initiating a more sustained upward movement. However, this would require a significant change in market conditions or a catalyst that sparks renewed interest in the token.

In summary, PI is currently trapped in a sideways trend, with technical indicators pointing to further downside risk. Unless market sentiment changes, PI faces the possibility of breaking key support levels and revisiting its all-time low. The 20-day EMA will continue to act as a major resistance point, and without renewed demand, the outlook remains bearish.

The post Pi Network Price Struggles as Market Indicators Point to Further Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The post The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 00:15 Explore why MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek are the new meme coins to watch in 2025. MoonBull presale is live now. Missed the last big crypto moonshot and still kicking yourself for not grabbing that ticket to freedom? The meme coin arena is heating up again, and three names are bouncing around like bulls in a peanut shop: MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek. Each one brings its own culture, community, and flavor to the blockchain table, giving crypto enthusiasts fresh chances to catch the next wave. Right now, though, MoonBull is stepping into the spotlight with a presale designed to whip up urgency and serious FOMO. The MoonBull presale is live now, offering early movers a rare shot at ground-floor entry. This isn’t just another coin riding a meme – it’s a project structuring tokenomics in a way that makes both culture and stability possible. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Scarcity-Driven Presale That’s Turning Heads MoonBull positions itself as the new meme coin to watch because it refuses to rely on hype alone. Built on Ethereum, it injects real mechanics into the heart of its ecosystem. Every transaction adds liquidity, distributes reflections, and burns supply, meaning the token gets stronger as activity grows. Instead of fizzling like many one-joke projects, MoonBull builds an engine designed for long-term survival. The presale is where the excitement really kicks in. It’s divided into 23 distinct stages, each with a price jump that fuels both momentum and scarcity. Stage 3, which is live now, offers tokens at $0.00004057. By the final stage, the price hits $0.00616. That’s a possible 24,540 percent ROI projection. Think about it: a $2,000 investment in Stage 1 could balloon to over $490,000 by Stage 23. That’s the kind of math that makes people lose sleep worrying…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002363-0.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011608-16.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+8.49%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:19
Partager
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001088-10.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01562-9.39%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Partager
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,559.32-0.03%
XRP
XRP$2.8146+0.96%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10993+8.18%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI