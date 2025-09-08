Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/08 19:10
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01295+2.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.010662-2.21%
Pi Network
PI$0.34591+0.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074+1.36%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000749-25.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02631+1.03%
Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys.

Scam Wallet Exposed

In a recent post on X, a Pi Network moderator identified a wallet reportedly being used to siphon tokens from unsuspecting users. The scammer allegedly takes advantage of account unlocks, then disperses the stolen assets across smaller wallets to cover their tracks.

The discovery has reignited fears about the vulnerability of users in decentralized ecosystems, where scams and phishing attempts continue to plague new adopters. Influencers within the Pi community, including Woody Lightyear, have also stepped in to warn members against falling for fake websites and malicious links.

PassKeys and Safety Center Rollout

To counter such threats, the Pi Core Team has rolled out new safety measures inside the Pi app. At the center of this update is the PassKey feature, which allows users to secure wallets with device-level authentication like biometrics and PIN codes. By cutting out password-based vulnerabilities, PassKeys are designed to make phishing far less effective.

The team has also been pushing the Pi Safety Center as the go-to resource for users. It provides verified communication, practical steps for protecting assets, and a way to report suspicious activities, a crucial frontline defense as scammers get more sophisticated.

  • Also Read :
  •   Pi Network News: First DeFi Game Goes Live On Pi, Is A Rally Coming?
  •   ,

Second Migration on the Horizon

These security moves are especially important as Pi prepares for a possible second token migration. The first migration left unresolved issues such as referral bonuses and unverified balances. A new round of migration, according to moderators, could help clean up those loose ends while encouraging more Pioneers to stay engaged with the ecosystem.

Although migration talk has stirred anticipation, the Pi token itself has barely budged in price. It’s currently trading around $0.3468, with only a modest 1% gain in the past day. Analysts had expected a sharper move after Pi was listed on Onramp Money, but so far, the altcoin remains locked in a tight trading range.

A Test of Trust

In the meantime, Pi Network has reached 60 million active users, but only 16 million wallets have migrated so far, leaving about 44 million stuck in tentative status. While new users now enjoy faster KYC without the 30-day wait, frustrations are mounting as the three-year lockup doesn’t begin until migration. Many fear that at the current pace, it could take up to a decade before all Pioneers see their Pi tokens fully unlocked and usable.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What is the Pi Network scam wallet alert?

A Pi moderator exposed a wallet stealing tokens via account unlocks, dispersing stolen Pi across smaller wallets to evade detection.

Is Pi Network planning a second token migration?

Yes, a second migration may address unresolved issues like referral bonuses and unverified balances from the first migration.

How many Pi users have migrated their tokens so far?

Only 16M of 60M active users have migrated, leaving 44M tokens locked until migration completes, causing user frustration.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04366+7.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938-1.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Partager
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.01005-9.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004783+1.37%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001499+0.33%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Partager
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4373+2.77%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.78%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05728-4.48%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing