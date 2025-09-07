Pi Network Sentiment Cools As Traders Favor Rollblock For A Cleaner 50x Path Ahead Of 2025

Crypto News

The crypto markets are buzzing right now about Pi Network and Rollblock, two projects at very different stages of their journey.

Pi Network has long promised a breakthrough, but Rollblock is already delivering tangible results in GambleFi and is being tipped for 50x upside this year.

Sentiment is shifting toward Rollblock becoming the pace-setter of the new bull run.

Rollblock (RBLK): Fully Audited And Regulated For Growth

Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as one of the top crypto projects of 2025, with a working Web3 gaming platform that includes thousands of dynamic AI-powered games, live dealer poker, blackjack, and sports betting.

All activity is secured transparently on Ethereum, ensuring every payout and bet is validated on the blockchain. Unlike many new crypto coins that trade only on promises, Rollblock is audited, licensed under Anjouan Gaming, and fully regulated to provide both security and trust.

Its deflationary tokenomics stand out in a crowded market:

Each week, up to 30% of revenue is used to buy back RBLK, 60% of which is burned forever to shrink the supply, while 40% funds staking rewards of up to 30% APY. This makes RBLK one of the best cryptos to invest in for those who want a blend of growth and recurring rewards. Holders benefit through rakebacks, VIP bonuses, and shared revenues, aligning long-term investor incentives with organic platform growth.

Over $15 million in bets already placed

83% of tokens sold in presale at $0.068

Early adopters up 500% with listings ahead

Presale has raised $11.5 million, only 24 days left

A 20% bonus is still live for buyers today

A recent tweet called the presale token “your VIP pass to the future of online gaming,” highlighting just how different this project feels from speculative launches.

Crypto Octo has broken down why Rollblock’s audit and revenue model separate it from competitors in GambleFi.

Pi Network’s Moment Of Truth

Pi Network is trading at $0.3457 today. The token is down 2.51% in the last week, reflecting hesitation as the community awaits key technical upgrades.

As floratap observed, “$PI is coiling tight 😱 Bollinger Bands narrowing, a double-bottom at $0.3235, and Wyckoff accumulation all point to a potential breakout.”

The team recently announced that Version 23 of the protocol will soon roll out, based on Stellar v23, introducing embedded KYC authorities right at the protocol level. This is designed to decentralize identity checks while increasing compliance and could address years of user frustration around verification.

Nearly 15 million users are now verified, with the network promising more transparency and better readiness for integrations going forward. Traders know that a clean breakout could push Pi Network toward $1, nearly 200% higher, while downtime during upgrades may temporarily slow momentum.

Comparing Rollblock And Pi Network

Metric Rollblock (RBLK) Pi Network (PI) Current Price $0.068 $0.3457 Market Cap Presale Stage $2.76B Total Supply 1B 100B Revenue Share Yes (30% weekly) No Deflationary Model Yes (burn + buyback) No

Traders see Rollblock as the next big crypto for 2025, with the potential to rise cleanly into the top cryptocurrencies.

Why Rollblock Leads

Pi Network still excites traders with its coming upgrades, but Rollblock is already delivering revenue, regulation, and enticing rewards. Its presale mechanics and capped supply make it one of the best altcoins 2025 with a path that looks far clearer than Pi’s uncertain rollout.

With only 24 days left until the presale ending date is announced, and tokens selling fast, urgency is high. For those locking into the crypto bull run 2025, Rollblock is increasingly seen as the project with the cleanest 50x upside from here.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

