Pi Network Update: Ecosystem Upgrades and Mining Cuts Set the Stage for a Surge

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/03 22:31
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03779-10.34%
Pi Network
PI$0.35329+3.12%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000649+34.92%

Banner magacoin finance

Rather than positioning it as just another play-to-earn title, the developers describe it as an experimental economy where farming, governance, and DeFi blend into one experience.

From Farms to Competitive Arenas

At the center of PiOnline is its “Genesis Farm,” which allows players to cultivate virtual land while earning staking rewards. The system uses two tokens: SEED as the in-game currency and PIOL for decision-making within the project’s DAO. A battle royale mode is already in the pipeline, aiming to give the game a more competitive edge and broaden its appeal beyond farming enthusiasts.

The team has leaned on incentives to attract early users, offering free plots and seeds to those who join quickly. Their stated ambition is to simulate an economy that ties virtual activity to financial mechanics, something Pi has been eager to showcase since experimenting with earlier titles like FruityPi.

READ MORE:

XRP ETF News: 15 Applications Sit on SEC’s Desk – October is the Key

Building Engagement Around Utility

For Pi, gaming is not a side project — it’s a strategy. The Core Team has long argued that user retention will come not only from payments but also from interactive apps that bring daily activity to the network. Gaming projects, coupled with reward systems and social mechanics, fit directly into that vision.

Meanwhile, the ecosystem is expanding elsewhere. Pi recently signed on as a Gold Sponsor for Token2049 in Singapore, a major Web3 conference set for October. It also deepened accessibility with Onramp Money, opening up direct purchases of Pi across more than 60 countries via payment channels like Alipay and GCash.

Price Still Lags Behind

Despite these developments, Pi Coin’s market price has been slow to respond. The token is holding near $0.34 — only slightly above its lows — and has managed a modest 1.5% gain in the past week. Adding to scarcity, September brought another mining rate cut, now making it take over 15 days to generate a single Pi without bonuses.

What Comes Next

The arrival of PiOnline shows how the network is weaving DeFi and entertainment together to strengthen its ecosystem. Whether this move helps shift Pi’s sluggish price action remains uncertain, but it clearly signals the project’s intent to compete for attention in the growing play-to-earn sector.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Pi Network Update: Ecosystem Upgrades and Mining Cuts Set the Stage for a Surge appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752-0.07%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy&#39;s floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
Solana
SOL$211.01+4.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.427+1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003+2.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 18:04
Partager
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017774+0.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1528+90.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge