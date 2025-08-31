Pi Network’s Latest Update Explained – And Why It’s a Big Deal

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/31 22:38
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01253-2.64%
Pi Network
PI$0.36585-4.89%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002779+0.83%

TL;DR

  • The team behind Pi Network introduced a new update just a few days ago that many users had wanted for years – support for Linux.
  • Here’s why the Core Team believes it could be a game-changer, at least for those opting to use the alternative OS.

Why the Linux Addition Matters?

As CryptoPotato reported at the end of last week, the Pi ecosystem has expanded its OS capabilities beyond Windows and Mac with the release of its Linux Node software. The move aims to enhance the project’s decentralized backbone, as the team is also preparing for a major protocol upgrade from version 19 to 23.

Obviously, the introduction of a third OS alternative allows for greater flexibility for developers and partners. Until now, many of them had to rely on custom node builds to work with Pi’s infrastructure. Now, they can migrate to standardized node software, which should ensure faster maintenance, smoother protocol updates, and overall network consistency.

For the tech-savvy, the Linux Node allows greater participation in the ecosystem, even though it’s not directly linked to mining rewards. It still provides broader accessibility for devs and open-source contributors who prefer such environments.

The aforementioned upgrade from version 19 to 23 is considered the most ambitious one for the protocol yet. It’s influenced by Stellar and aims to bring expanded functionality and improved control layers. Its rollout will be staged in a few steps to minimize disruption:

  1. Testnet1 upgrades begin this week, with minor outages possible as the new community node container is deployed.
  2. Testnet2 and Mainnet will follow in the coming weeks, bringing the full ecosystem to protocol version 23.
  3. Short outages may also affect centralized exchanges (CEXs) as they adapt to the upgrade.

This upgrade also aims to address some of the KYC issues with the project, but we will dedicate a separate article on this, as there has already been community backlash or doubts, to say the least.

PI Token Reacts

Perhaps driven by these positive developments within the broader Pi ecosystem, the protocol’s native token is among the few that ended the week in the green. Unlike most of its altcoin brethren, PI has jumped by over 5% since this time last week and trades close to $0.37 as of press time.

Recall that the asset plunged to a new all-time low on August 26 of $0.33 (on CoinGecko) but has recovered 10% of value since then. However, it could face some enhanced selling pressure in the following days due to the large number of token unlocks scheduled for September 2 and September 6. After that, though, the unlocks should reduce the pressure, at least in theory.

PI Token Unlock Schedule. Source: PiscanPI Token Unlock Schedule. Source: Piscan

The post Pi Network’s Latest Update Explained – And Why It’s a Big Deal appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$865.25+0.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002796-2.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Partager
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10193-1.33%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01757+1.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Partager
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
U
U$0.01748+4.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0749-21.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001771-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy