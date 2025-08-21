Pi Squared — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

The project team has attracted solid investments. At the time of writing, there is no information about rewards; however, participation in the testnet requires no costs and takes little time. In the near future, the team will launch Pi2 Reactor and also add roles in Discord.
Follow the project’s social media to stay updated and not miss important announcements.
Highlights:
- stay active in the testnet;
- complete quests;
- be active in Discord.
If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
