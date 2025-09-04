Pierre Rochard To Headline Bitcoin For Financial Services Summit In Denver

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 06:23
RealLink
REAL$0.06079+1.09%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.169-0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017758+2.50%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000023+32.18%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02191-14.54%

The Bitcoin for Financial Services Summit, set for October 16–18, 2025, at The Space in Denver’s RiNo district, will see financial professionals convene to explore Bitcoin’s integration into mainstream finance. With a capped attendance of 150, the event targets accountants, wealth advisors, attorneys, insurance agents, asset managers, and fintech leaders seeking practical strategies for Bitcoin adoption.

Headlined by Pierre Rochard, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company, and Andrew Hohns, CEO of Newmarket Capital, the summit will deliver actionable insights over three days. Sessions will cover Bitcoin acquisition for families and businesses, financial services, custody solutions, cost basis tracking, tax reporting, corporate treasury management, inheritance planning, and Bitcoin-backed lending.

The event kicks off with a classic golf tournament on October 16 at 10:00 AM MST, fostering peer-to-peer networking. Formal sessions begin October 17 at 10:00 AM, following a breakfast mixer at 8:00 AM, and conclude on October 18 at 4:00 PM. Attendees will also enjoy sponsor showcases, live product launches, and an evening bourbon tasting to build partnerships.

Held at The Space (3700 N Franklin St.), the venue is accessible via train from Denver International Airport, with hotels, restaurants, and bars within walking distance. General admission is $285, with a golf-inclusive package at $440. Registration, open at denver.space, includes all sessions, meals, and an after-party.

The summit’s objectives are clear: equip professionals with Bitcoin knowledge, spark partnerships, and connect attendees with referral partners and products. Sessions will address real-world applications, from estate planning to insurance coverage, while live product announcements offer a first look at emerging financial tools. Organizers are applying for CPE and CE credits, with details forthcoming in September.

With Bitcoin gaining traction in financial services, the event aims to bridge traditional finance and cryptocurrency. Professionals can reserve spots now to join industry pioneers in shaping Bitcoin-powered finance.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/pierre-rochard-to-headline-bitcoin-for-financial-services-summit-in-denver

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Partager
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0.1238+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+0.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Partager
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High