Pink Floyd's Masterful Album Returns To The Charts Ahead Of Its Major Birthday

2025/09/10 03:16
Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here reenters two U.K. charts ahead of its fiftieth anniversary, while The Dark Side of the Moon continues climbing on multiple rankings. LONDON – JULY 02: (L to R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from the band Pink Floyd on stage at “Live 8 London” in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pink Floyd can be counted on to appear on the music charts in the United Kingdom at all times. It’s rare for the group to live on only one or two tallies, or for just a single project to find space. The band’s behemoth The Dark Side of the Moon climbs on multiple rankings this period, and another beloved set returns to several rosters at the same time, giving the group a pair of bestsellers in one of the toughest music markets in the world.

Wish You Were Here Returns to Two Charts

Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here rebounds onto two charts in the U.K. The project reappears at No. 37 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums ranking, becoming a top 40 bestseller in those styles once more. It also blasts back onto the Official Album Downloads list, coming in at No. 95, just above the lowest spaces possible.

Pink Floyd’s Long History on the Rock & Metal Chart

Between those two rosters, Wish You Were Here has performed best on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart. The title has now spent 559 weeks on the tally and once peaked at No. 3. The same set has never cracked the top 40 on the list of most-downloaded full-lengths and EPs in the U.K., where it has only managed to hold on for 37 frames throughout its history.

A Nearly 50-Year-Old Classic

In just a few days, Wish You Were Here will turn 50. Pink Floyd released the album in September 1975 as the band’s ninth effort, and it went on to become both a critical and commercial success. During its initial run, it reached No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Dark Side of the Moon Flies High

As Wish You Were Here returns, The Dark Side of the Moon outperforms the comeback. The legendary blockbuster lifts to No. 14 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, nearly reenters the top 40 on the Official Album Downloads list by surging from No. 66 to No. 43, and can also be found on the general sales tally, where it improves two spaces to No. 94.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/09/pink-floyds-masterful-album-returns-to-the-charts-ahead-of-its-major-birthday/

